Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao – live action results from Tucson

Oscar Valdez faces Robson Conceicao tonight in his first defense of his WBC super featherweight title in the main event on Top Rank Boxing’s show on ESPPN+ from Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona.

Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) is in a no-win situation tonight with him having tested positive for a banned substance during a recent VADA test in August.

Despite testing positive for phentermine, Valdez won’t be stripped, suspended, or fined by the WBC. He gets to keep his belt, and his fight with #15 WBC Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs) is still taking place tonight.

We’re going to get a chance to see if the 30-year-old Valdez’s recent knockout win over Miguel Berchelt was a fluke thing or a sign that he’s for real.

The three-time Olympian Conceicao, 32, has the pedigree to give Valdez all kinds of problems, and possibly beat. Indeed, Conceicao already beat Valdez in 2009 in the amateur ranks in the Pan American Championships.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates below of tonight’s action from Tucson:

Junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) had to use his boxing ability tonight to defeat the tough Jose Luis Sanchez (11-2-1, 4 KOs) by a six round unanimous decision. The scores were 60-54, 60-53, and 60-53.

Zayas, 19, used his height and reach to control the fight on the outside through much of the contest. In the third, Zayas had Sanchez hurt, but he couldn’t put him away despite landing a number of solid shots.

In the sixth round, Zayas went for broke, attempting to stop Sanchez, but he couldn’t do it. Sanchez was too tough.

Highly touted light welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (13-0, 12 KOs) made easy work of Miguel Zamudio (45-17-1, 28 KOs) in stopping him in the second round of a scheduled eight round fight.

The 2016 Olympian Delgado dropped Zamudio in the second round. Moments later, Delgado hurt Zamudio a second time with a hard body shot, resulting in the referee halting the action. The time of the stoppage was at 0:50 of round two.

The always tough super lightweight Rene Telléz Girón (16-1, 10 KOs) stopped Eduardo Garza (15-5-1, 8 KOs) in the seventh round in an entertaining fight. The fight ended with Giron landing a left to the body of Garza. The referee then halted the fight at 0:44 of the seventh.

Super lightweight Omar Aguilar (22-0, 21 KOs) massacred Carlos Manuel Portillo (22-4, 17 KOs) in stopping him in the second round of a scheduled eight round contest. Aguilar put Portillo down twice in the second round. The referee stopped the fight after the second knockdown. Portillo was also dropped in round one. The time of the stoppage was at 0:55 of round two.