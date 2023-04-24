Oscar De La Hoya blames “death threats” for his no show at Ryan Garcia’s post-fight press conference after loss to Tank

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya says the reason he didn’t attend Ryan Garcia’s post-fight press conference last Saturday night is that he was advised by his security team not to attend because he had received “death threats” all week long and they felt it was too dangerous for him to be in attendance.

De La Hoya also says that the reason Benard Hopkins wasn’t there was because PBC had him banned from the events because they feared that he had testosterone on his hands when he touched Tank Davis at the weigh-in.

“First of all, congratulations to Gervonta Davis. You fought a hell of a fight. My hats off to you. You had a great game plan, a beautiful body shot,” said Oscar De La Hoya on social media.

“Ryan Garcia, we are proud of you. The world is proud of you. You made this fight happen, you wanted this fight, and I’m sure a lot of fighters will learn from you that you’re daring to be great.

“I do want to clarify why Bernard Hopkins and I weren’t at the post-fight press conference. First of all, Bernard Hopkins was accused during the weigh-in of having testosterone cream on his hands and touching Gervonta Davis when he only wanted to help him because he was going to fall off the stage.

“So, PBC, Gervonta’s promoter, banned him from everything. He couldn’t get inside the ring, and he couldn’t do anything during the promotion.

“As for myself, my security team told me, ‘Boss, we got to get the f**k out of here’ because I received death threats. You guys don’t know this, but I received death threats throughout the whole week, and they said, ‘It was simply too dangerous.’ So we got out of there.

“Plus, Erick Gomez, who is my president, who was right there front and center with Ryan Garcia. So there was no issue, no problems. This is all coming from these PBC minions that are just attacking Ryan, attacking Golden Boy, but it’s all good.

“Ryan Garcia made this happen. Tank made this happen. We had a great fight. The best man won. My hats off to you, and again, Tank Davis, you’re a great fighter. Ryan Garcia, I have your back. Bernard has your back. We’re with you 1000%, and you will be back stronger than ever, better than ever guaranteed,” said De La Hoya.