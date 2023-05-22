Options for Devin Haney next fight

Devin Haney has quite a few excellent options for his next fight after successfully defending his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko last Saturday night in Las Vegas.

After the fight, Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) said he wasn’t sure whether he’d go up to 140 or stay at 135. He stated that if he does stay at lightweight, he will fight Gervonta Davis or Shakur Stevenson next.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has made no secret that he would like Haney to fight the winner of the June 10th fight between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez.

Ryan Garcia is also possible for Haney to fight, but that would have to be at 140 because Kingry has gotten too big to compete at 135.

“It’s going to be a hard fight for Devin Haney because what we saw today, he did get hit with a lot of good left hands, and Tank Davis has a huge punch with his left hand,” said Jamel Herring to Fight Hub TV.

“I’m not saying Devin can’t win it, but he’s got things he needs to work on like any other fighter, including myself. I got to work on things. So that’s the norm. I’d like to see that fight. It’s a dangerous fight, but it’s a good fight for the sport of boxing, and it’s a fight we need.

“If we can’t get that fight, fight Shakur Stevenson. Fight one of those two individuals. I’d rather see one of those two fight Devin Haney next.

“He still showed that he can compete at this level, but I don’t know where he goes from here,” said Herring when asked where Vasyl Lomachenko goes after his loss.

“I don’t know if he has the motivation anymore. We’ve seen how upset he was in his locker room a few moments ago up on the big screen, so I can’t call it. He was crying; he was upset. He was very upset.

“That takes a lot out of you mentally, but who knows? But shoutout to Vasyl Lomachenko; he did his thing. He’s a hell of a dude,” said Herring.

“I thought Lomachenko won. I thought he dominated the fight. He pressed the fight, and landed the cleaner shots and more shots,” said Jamaine Ortiz.

“I’d like to see Devin Haney against myself. We should get that match-up going on. I think it would be the same style as me against Loma. I’ll be getting behind him with straight lefts.

“I’ve been saying this for ten fights that I want to fight Devin Haney. I just think it’s going to be an easy fight for me stylistically.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to say,” said Jamaine when asked where Lomachenko goes from here. He proved to the world that he’s still game and that he’s not old. He’s not what people say so he’s still got it. He can do whatever he wants to do,” said Ortiz.