Oliver McCall Wins Comeback Fight, Calls Ot Jake Paul!

The golden oldies just keep on coming. Just a few days after a 58 year old Mike Tyson returned to the ring to go down on points against Jake Paul, former WBC heavyweight champ Oliver McCall made a ring return of his own. And McCall, aged 59, actually won, by KO.

Last night in Nashville, Tennessee, McCall stopped Stacy Frazier in the second round of a scheduled four. “The Atomic Bull” decked 54 year old Frazier with a right hand in the opening round, and he then scored two more knockdowns to get the TKO win in round two. McCall is now 60-14(39) and he made history last night by becoming the oldest fighter to compete and score a win in a sanctioned pro fight. Frazier falls to 16-23(15). Both men had been out of the ring for some years.

McCall, who shocked Lennox Lewis to win the WBC crown over 30 years ago, stated after his comeback win that he absolutely intends to fight again, and that he will be in better physical condition next time.

“Well, next fight, I’m gonna be about ten pounds lighter so you’re gonna have a lot more technique,” McCall said after picking up his first win since back in 2019. “And I can punch! I could definitely punch. My defence is pretty decent. What about if I lose ten more pounds? I’m ready for anybody.”

And guess who McCall then proceeded to call out? You guessed it, Jake Paul.

“I’ll knock Jake Paul out,” McCall stated. “Bring on Jake Paul and I wanna get revenge for Nate Robinson and then Mike Tyson. That would be awesome.”

Awesome is one word for what a fight between McCall and Paul would be, let’s put it that way, while you may choose another word to describe this scenario. But don’t be too surprised if this fight does actually happen. In today’s crazy world, nothing can be ruled out in the sport of boxing. And the craziest thing is, McCall, should he fight Paul in a legit, non-scripted fight, would have a good shot at taking Paul out.

For now, McCall is 1-0(1) in his latest ring comeback.