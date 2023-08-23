Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter says Tyson Fury fight can happen next

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk says the undisputed heavyweight championship can happen next if WBC belt holder Tyson Fury doesn’t “s**t his pants” from fear of sharing the ring against the talented IBF, IBO, WBA & WBO champ.

Usyk must win his fight this Saturday night on August 26th against Daniel Dubois to keep the hopes alive for a fight with Fury. If Usyk loses, it’ll be Dubois who faces Fury for the undisputed championship.

Krassyuk and many boxing fans believe Fury lost his nerve & weaseled out of the fight with Usyk during their recent negotiation. If Fury doesn’t repeat what he did last time, a fight with Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) can happen. If not, Fury can continue to do his theatrics and fight non-boxers, as he is doing in his next contest against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

The question is, why isn’t the WBC stripping Fury of his title fighting Ngannou rather than defending his? That looks bad and reflects negatively on the World Boxing Council for allowing Fury to do that.

Would the NFL freeze league play if one of their teams wanted to take time out to make money playing against a semi-pro team? Fury should be stripped.

“It can happen next if Tyson Fury doesn’t s**t his pants and gives his consent to fight Usyk for the undisputed. That’s the only obstacle that we have,” said Alex Krassyuk to Secondsout when asked if he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury fight can happen next.

“If he starts to invent when he has this theater fight, he starts to invent, ‘I need a vacation. I need a rest. I need to do some business with my family. I need to go through another tune-up fight’ or whatever; it just confirms what we knew about this fight earlier.

“I really hope,” said Krassyuk when asked if he believes the Usyk vs. Fury fight will happen. “If you ask me, I will do will do everything to make this fight happen.

“We never negotiated 30% [for the Fury fight]. It was his last-minute hope to walk out as the rooster of the situation, but he failed to because Usyk called his bluff. And then he had to find another way out of the situation, trying to convince everyone that he is the champ, but everyone knows the truth.

“We don’t need to say anything more. If you want to fight, you fight. If you don’t want to fight, you try to find a way out not to fight. That’s what we see now,” said Krassyuk.