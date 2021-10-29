Oleksandr Usyk disagrees with critics of Joshua, says he was “Brilliant”

Oleksandr Uysk disagrees with the many critics who bashed former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his poor game plan and how he performed in his loss to the Ukrainian talent last September.

Oleksandr Usyk gives the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) a lot of credit for the way he battled but couldn’t get the win due to his strategy of trying to outbox him.

Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) feels that Joshua fought a “brilliant” fight in losing a by a 12 round unanimous decision last month on September 25th at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England.

Joshua, 31, will get the chance to shut his critics up when he faces Usyk in a rematch next March at a still to be determined location. If Joshua can avenge his loss, he’ll get the last laugh and show that his previous defeat resulted from a faulty game plan.

On the flip side, a second defeat for Joshua would be devastating because he’s leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the second fight. Joshua losing a second fight with the perfect game plan would suggest that he’s not talented enough to beat the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that they are being harsh on Joshua’s performance because I was there in the ring with him, and he was very good,” Usyk said to DAZN.

“I really do not know where they find grounds for criticism. It was truly a brilliant fight,” Usyk continued.

The critics don’t understand how the much larger, stronger, faster, and younger 6’6,” 240-lb Joshua could lose to a guy he had so many advantages over. After all, Joshua is a natural heavyweight who has fought in this weight class since day one in turning professional in 2013.

Usyk didn’t impress in his previous two fights at heavyweight against Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora. Although he won both contests, he looked sluggish and weak.

Last week, Joshua visited four different U.S trainers to speak to them in what appeared to be a hunt for a new coach. However, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he was picking the brains of the American trainers, and he wasn’t looking for a replacement for his longtime coach Rob McCracken.

“I am now preparing for another challenging match against him next year, and I will need to be at my best to keep my championships,” said Usyk.

“I am not sure who will train Joshua for the rematch,” said Usyk. “I have seen the speculation about who he may hire for next year, but it does not matter to us who trains him.

“Our goal is to be prepared for everything, and I train to improve my own chances, not based on my opponent,” said Usyk.