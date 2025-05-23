“Not Bad For A Kid”: Moses Itauma Fires Back At Hrgovic, Says He Wants The Fight This Year

Hugely talented heavyweight Moses Itauma, a fighter some have said is the future of the heavyweight division, will be in action tomorrow night in Glasgow. The 20 year old will face former linebacker Mike Balogun, and in all honesty most fans see this as a quick and straightforward night’s work for southpaw Itauma.

But the step up in class is coming. Recently, Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren said he would have “no problem” putting Itauma in with Filip Hrgovic this year. And Itauma, who was speaking with Queensberry Promotions, explained why he himself really wants to fight Hrgovic. Itauma says the highly ranked Hrgovic made a comment a while back, in which he dismissed Itauma, with him saying he was “just a kid.”

Itauma responds: “He went 12 rounds with someone I knocked out in one”

“My team are definitely keen to fight Hrgovic, but they wanna see me in a ten round fight first,” Itauma said. “What happened was, he [Hrgovic] finished boxing (this after sparring Joe Joyce) and he had to go to a press conference. Everyone was like, ‘out the way, out the way.’ And I was watching him walk through the doors. That was it, I wasn’t eyeing him. I think I can beat Hrgovic, but I wasn’t eyeing him up or nothing. Anyway, I go home and I look at my phone, and Hrgovic has said I’m just a kid and he would smash me up. But until the fight gets made it’s all talk. I do find it funny he says I’m just a kid, and he went 12-rounds with someone I knocked out in the first round (Demsey McKean). It’s not bad for a kid, is it!”

If Itauma beats Hrgovic, is he a legit heavyweight threat?

As Itauma said, a fight between he and Hrgovic is a very interesting fight. Itauma, 11-0(9) does need rounds, and he may not get them tomorrow night. After he does go ten rounds in a fight, though, it could be Hrgovic towards the end of the year. A win over the Croatian, and Itauma would prove he is a genuine contender. Not that many people doubt this anyway.

Can Itauma stop Hrgovic if, or when, he does fight him?