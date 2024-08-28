Crawford’s Transparent Ploy for Canelo Cash: Fans Aren’t Fooled

Terence Crawford took to social media to explain why he wants the Canelo Alvarez fight at 168, saying it’s about showing the “world how great I am.”

The ‘Greedy’ Perception

Fans aren’t buying it. They view 36-year-old Crawford as greedy and self-serving, just looking to feather his retirement nest egg with a massive payday as he exits the sport.

Crawford’s real focus seems transparent. He wants the bag he’ll get from the Canelo fight and isn’t interested in earning it by risking his hide fighting David Benavidez, David Morrell Jr., or Osleys Iglesias.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) and David Benavidez are both fighters that the Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has shown no interest in fighting and it’s easy to see why. They can’t sell and have done nothing to earn a fight against him.

The Path to King Canelo: A Mini-Tournament

Crawford, 36, should fight Benavidez to raise his stock, and the winner should take on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol victor.

When the smoke clears, the guy who emerges with their hand raised should be the one who faces Canelo. In other words, a tournament must be held to earn the honor of meeting King Canelo. A mini-tournament makes the most sense when choosing an opponent for the Mexican superstar. If Crawford wants the Canelo legacy fight badly enough, he should be willing to walk through fire to get it.

Crawford Necessary Fights:

– David Benavidez

– David Morrell

– Osleys Iglesias

– Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol winner

“I really just want to show the world how great I am,” said Terence Crawford on Instagram, telling fans why he wants to challenge unified three-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his titles.

Canelo has already said ‘No’ to a fight against the Omaha, Nebraska native Crawford. So, what Bud Crawford should do is fight young killer Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and pass the torch to the new generation.

Most fans realize that Boots would batter what’s left of the 36-year-old Crawford to become the sport’s next star. The fight would still make Crawford a lot of money, and he would have more than enough cash to retire in one of the mansions in Omaha if that’s where he decides to live.