Naseem Hamed On Son Aadam’s Pro Debut, Set For Usyk-Dubois Card: “I’m Looking Forward To Him Climbing Through The Ropes, Not Flipping Over Them”

Billed as the co-main event for August 26th when WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk will defend against WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, is Aadam Hamed. Hamed, son of “Prince” Naseem Hamed, will box his pro debut that night. The 23 year old will fight at an as yet unconfirmed weight, and father Naz says he fully believes his son can become a boxing star.

Speaking at the official presser for the Poland card, Hamed Snr. and Hamed Jr both spoke about their excitement over the future and what may come.

“I can see my old promoter, who is not old to me, Frank Warren,” Naz said. “It was amazing coming through my career with Frank Warren, who I believe is the best promoter. We have been given an amazing opportunity for Aadam to be the co-main event of this event. I’m a very, very proud father. I have always been confident in myself and in the abilities of my son. I’m looking forward to Aadam climbing through the ropes and not flipping himself over them ropes and just basically showing how good he is. He is a future star in boxing, and I truly believe that, God willing.”

The young Hamed, who of course has some big shoes to fill and will be scrutinised accordingly as he takes each step on his pro journey, the expectations to be high, said he is “trying to fill my own boots and be the best version of me.” The 23 year old added how he “will be able to do that for sure, and I am very confident in myself to show my skills and be able to do big things in the sport.”

As has been the case with a number of ‘Boxing Juniors,’ Hamed will fight his first paid fight on a big stage, with millions watching. Some people feel any fighter’s pro debut and the following early-career fights should be low-key affairs, on small shows, that way the young fighter is allowed to learn and blossom without being put under the microscope in a big, big way. But the star name factor sells and fans will watch Hamed simply because of his last name. “Prince” Naz was of course one of the most exciting, and powerful punching, lower-weight fighters of the 1990s/2000s. Today, looking about the same weight as Usyk, Hamed is enjoying the vast fortune he amassed in the ring.

Now, it’s the turn of the next generation. Can Aadam Hamed emulate his father and become world champion? The journey begins on August 26th.