Naoya Inoue crushes game but over-matched Yoan Boyeaux in three-rounds to retain WBO super-flyweight title

Earlier today in Japan, reigning WBO super-flyweight king Naoya Inoue made predictably short work of challenger Yoan Boyeaux of France. “The Monster,” a big star in his homeland, showed brutal body work throughout the three rounds the fight (almost) lasted – knocking the challenger down no less than four times.

The end came at the 1:40 mark of round-three, when yet another body shot forced the brave but totally outgunned challenger to go down once more, ultimately being saved by the referee, Raul Caiz. Inoue is now 15-0(13) and he has retained his belt seven times. Boyeaux, who had never previously been stopped, falls to 41-5(26).





24 year old Inoue came out fast as is usual, decking Boyeaux in the opening session and not letting up thereafter. A wicked body puncher, “The Monster” put on a monstrous display of power and aggression. To his credit, Boyeaux kept getting up, but he had no chance of winning; or of even lasting much longer. There were no complaints about the referee’s stoppage.

Inoue will now look to win a third world title in as many weight divisions, as he is planning to move up to bantamweight in his next fight.

“This may be my last defence as 115 pound world champion,” Inoue said before today’s win, at the press conference – as quoted by ESPN.com. “My physical and mental condition is at its very best and I believe I’ll be able to show a very good performance. Next year, I’d like to try to acquire my third world belt.”

Well, Inoue did indeed put on a very good performance against Boyeaux, and all that’s really left to say is this: look out each and every reigning world champion at bantamweight!

Already a feature on most pound-for-pound lists, the Japanese power-puncher has already ruled at light-fly and at super-flyweight and it would take a brave critic to suggest he will not add at least one major belt at bantamweight to his growing collection. Three times Inoue fought this year and three times he walked away with a stoppage win.





Let’s hope we get to see more of this exciting KO artist next year.