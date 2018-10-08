Naoya Inoue: I think my next fight will be abroad

“The Monster” might be soon to invade another country. As exciting as the seriously hard-hitting WBA bantamweight champ and current favourite to win the World Boxing Super Series 118 pound tournament is, fans will be happy to see the incredible Naoya Inoue fight outside of his home country of Japan. A special, special talent – not just blessed with chilling one-punch KO power, but also speed and fine all-round boxing ability – Inoue, 17-0(15) has yet to go beyond one round as a bantamweight and he has yet to be taken past the three-minute mark this year.





The warrior from Yokohama says he feels he will be tested, one day, and that he looks forward to the challenge. Inoue also told The Japan Times that he looks forward to boxing abroad (he has so far fought just one bout outside of Japan, when he boxed in Carson, California last September) and that this will help him “become more like a superstar.” Any fight fan, wherever they are from, should be massively enthused about the idea of seeing Inoue fight; he is that good and there is always guaranteed ‘don’t blink’ action when he is in the ring.

Inoue predicted a quick KO ahead of yesterday’s WBSS tournament opener, against the previously unstopped, once beaten Juan Carlos Payano, and he was bang on the money once again.

“This is the second consecutive time that I’ve won in the first round,” Inoue said after his chilling victory. “I feel pretty good about my blow. And looking at the way he fell, I thought it really damaged him. I know I have not been tested and that there will be occasions that I will be. But I would like to get past every challenge and grow further as a boxer.”

But who can test Inoue? Is any bantamweight up to the seemingly mighty task? It will be the winner of the Emmanuel Rodriguez-Jason Moloney next for “The Monster,” but can the winner of the October 20th bout do any better than Payano and all the other good fighters Inoue has ruined? It will be fun finding out, for us fans anyway.





Everyone loves a puncher, and Inoue is very possibly the single most damaging puncher in the sport today. I for one can’t wait for the next highlight reel KO the 25 year old registers.