Mikey Garcia: Canelo Alvarez stops Errol Spence

Mikey Garcia says Canelo Alvarez will beat Errol Spence Jr and likely knock him out if the two fight at middleweight. According to Mikey, the unbeaten IBF/WBC 147-lb champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) would lose to Canelo because of his size and power.

Is Mikey still bitter about his loss to Spence from 2019? If you’re going to want a prediction on a fight, picking out one of Spence’s former victims probably isn’t the wisest thing to do.

I mean, Errol totally schooled Mikey in besting him by a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision in their fight on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

Spence didn’t even both using his size against Mikey. Errol boxed him and exposed Mikey’s inability to handle a fighter with amazing talent.

Errol could face Canelo in 2022

Spence has a good shot at fighting Canelo in 2022 after the Mexican star finishes up with his goal of becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion in 2021.

Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) has two more fights remaining for him to become the unified four-belt champion at 168, and he only needs to beat Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders to make that a reality.

Luckily for Canelo, the super middleweight division isn’t stacked with talent right now.

If Canelo had to deal with a talented 168-pounder like Jermall Charlo or Demetrius Andrade, we could see another loss for him similar to how Floyd Mayweather Jr beat him.

Many boxing fans believe that Canelo has been dodging Charlo and Andrade all these years. I don’t know but it does seem strange that after 10+ years, Canelo still hasn’t fought either of those guys.

Is it intentional on Canelo’s part that he hasn’t fought those two talents or just a mere coincidence?

Canelo stops Spence says Mikey

“I think Canelo beats Spence, and probably even stops him,” said a swelled up looking Mikey Garcia to Fighthype.

“Canelo is too big and too strong. Even though Spence is a big dude, he’s still a welterweight, and Canelo is a huge dude, real big and real strong.

“I think Canelo stops him,” said Mikey in making his prediction on the Spence vs. Alvarez fight.

Mikey is perhaps overestimating Canelo’s talent by picking him to beat Spence because he’s already shown how limited he is in his past fights.

Yeah, Canelo has been winning lately, but he’s been facing terribly flawed fighters. You can argue that Canelo carefully picked his last four opponents.

Canelo’s wins since 2018:

Rocky Fielding

Daniel Jacobs

Sergey Kovalev

Callum Smith

If you know anything about boxing, those fighters are not the best in their respective divisions. Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding were little more than paper champions.

The 37-year-old Sergey Kovalev was clearly the worst of the champions at 175 when Canelo hand-picked him in 2019. Canelo could have selected IBF/WBC champ Artur Beterbiev or Dimitry Bivol, the WBA champ, but he chose Kovalev.

Now is that Canelo picked Kovalev over Beterbiev or Bivol? I think it’s pretty obvious. They were too good.

There hasn’t been any real improvement for Canelo since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2012. He should have lost twice Gennadiy Golovkin, as well as Austin Trout and Erislandy Lara. I saw Canelo losing all four of those fights.

I recently rewatched both of Canelo’s fights with Golovkin and his fights with Trout and Lara, and I saw those as clear losses for Alvarez.

The judging was atrocious in my view. Some boxing fans believe the judges pamper Canelo due to his popularity. In rewatching those fights, it’s hard to disagree with that view.

Alvarez’s record should be 51-5-1

So instead of Canelo having a record of 54-1-2, he should have a 51-5-1 record. That’s not a bad record, but it’s not as good as 54-1-2.

My point is in bringing all this stuff up is, Spence can definitely beat Canelo because he’s not as good as the casual boxing fans think he is.

The main reasons why Canelo will lose to Spence:

Poor cardio

Unbeaten to throw combinations

Lacks height and reach

Poor mobility

Too depended on his counter punching

Overreliant on his left hook

Mikey wants Pacquiao, Spence & Teofimo

“#1 would be Manny Pacquiao,” said Mikey when asked who he wants to fight in 2021.

“Get that fight, and then get a rematch with Errol Spence, I want to get a rematch with Errol Spence. #3, I don’t know.

“I don’t have a #3, because there are several guys that I would like to fight, but they’re not necessarily the #3.

“It could be Terence Crawford or Danny Garcia or [Teofimo] Lopez. But #1 and #2 are Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence.

“A few guys, Crawford, Lopez, Danny [Garcia] or whatever. If I would come down to 140, and he [Teofimo] came up to 140, that would be a good fight.

“But it’s never going to happen. He’s [Teofimo] is going to come up to 140 and fight someone like [Jose] Ramirez or [Josh] Taylor, one of those guys.

“He’s with Top Rank, so those fights are never going to happen [for Mikey]. But if it was up to me, I’d take one of those fights,” said Mikey.

As you can see, Mikey hasn’t given up on his dream of fighting Manny Pacquiao, but that’s not going to happen. If Pacquiao does fight this year, he’s NOT going to pick Mikey, who looks grossly overweight.

I don’t know what Mikey had been doing since his last fight 11 months ago, but he needs to back away from the kitchen table.

It’s hard to imagine a professional athlete who depends on his body to make a living, to let himself go physically the way Mikey. How do you do that to yourself? I don’t understand.

Anyway, if Pacquiao was thinking of fighting Mikey, the physical condition Mikey is in now has put him off. If Pacquiao comes back this year, he needs an opponent that he can count on making weight.

In looking at how badly Mikey has let himself go physically, I don’t see Pacquiao picking him out for a fight in 2021 or even 2022 if he’s still fighting.

To take all that weight off is going to be a long arduous process for Mikey, and I doubt that he’ll ever be able to do it.I hate to say it but when I look at Mikey’s physical condition now, I don’t see him coming back.



