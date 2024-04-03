Mike Tyson Confirms Jake Paul Bout Will Be An Exhibition

As many fight fans felt would be the case all along, the Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul fight WILL be an exhibition, not a “real” fight. Tyson spoke with Fox Sports News, and 57 year old “Iron Mike” gave a rather confusing description regarding what the actual rules will be for the July bout set for The AT&T in Texas.

“This is called an exhibition, but if you look up exhibition, you won’t see any of the laws we’re fighting under,” Tyson said. “This is a fight. I don’t think he’s faster than me. I’ve seen a YouTube video of him at [age] 16 doing weird dancing. That’s not the guy I’m fighting. This is a guy who’s really going to try and hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s going to be greatly mistaken. Right now, I’m scared to death. As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality, and in reality I’m invincible.”

While in actuality you have to go back to 1990 for the last time Tyson was looked at as anything like invincible (no fighter is of course), it’s good that the former heavyweight king is taking the upcoming fight seriously. But how will fans feel about the fight now that it is definitely just an exhibition? Tyson alluded to how the fight will have different rules to a regular exhibition, and these details are still to be confirmed.

There is suggestion out there that the two fighters will wear bigger gloves, 16-ounce, not 10-ounce, and that the fight will not be scored by any judges. Also, some reports, still to be confirmed, say the rounds will be two-minute rounds, not three. But will Tyson and Paul be trying to get the KO win when they fight? Will either fighter be able to register a KO whilst fighting with bigger gloves?

Are YOU still excited about this fight? Were you ever excited about it?

Meanwhile, with some suggestion still that Tyson, who will be 58 come fight night, could be pulled if he fails certain pre-fight tests, a few names have put themselves forward as possible replacements. Sakio Bika, once a real handful at 168 pounds, is one such fighter. But as of right now, Tyson believes he will be fighting Paul in July, and the one-time “Baddest Man on the Planet” is feeling it. But are the fans?