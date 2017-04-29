Mike Tyson: Anthony Joshua reminds me of a young George Foreman; he is a beast

You know it’s a big deal of a heavyweight fight if Mike Tyson is excited by it. And the former champ, the youngest belt-holder in boxing history at the age of just 20, is excited by tonight’s massive Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko clash. The biggest world heavyweight title fight in years, Klitschko-Joshua has captured the attention of just about everyone, “Iron” Mike included.

Speaking with Johnny Nelson of Sky Sports (who was, interestingly, set to fight Tyson in 2000, only for Tyson to fight another Brit in Julius Francis instead) Tyson said he thinks Joshua is a “beast,” who reminds him of the young George Foreman (Foreman of course being another fighter who was close to rumbling with Tyson – the “old” version of “Big” George).





“I am looking forward to this one,” Tyson said of tonight’s IBF/WBA title fight. “I’m excited we are going to get to see Joshua. He is just a beast. A big beast. Joshua reminds me of a young George Foreman. He is just wrecking anyone that’s in front of him to get to the top. He is demolishing everyone. In my mind, it’s got to be Joshua early on – and I hope he does it – but if it goes late it could be Klitschko.”

Although Joshua is a major belt-holder after just 18 fights, his first genuine test comes tonight. If the big Londoner can blast through Klitschko, he will have made an enormous impact and will be seen by just about everyone as THE world heavyweight champion. Tyson, a real student of the sport, will be watching the fight that is being covered in the US by both HBO and Showtime (just the third time this has happened; the massive Tyson-Lennox Lewis and Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fights being the two other occasions) and it would be great if the 50 year old gave his thoughts after the fight.

Can Joshua become the new George Foreman? The new Mike Tyson? Or will Klitschko prove too experienced, too clever and too talented tonight?