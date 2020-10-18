Floyd Mayweather Pockets $20,000 After Betting On Lopez To Beat Lomachenko

Email WhatsApp 63 Shares

Floyd “Money” Mayweather absolutely loves the stuff he is named after, and the “retired” superstar also loves betting on fights (and other sporting events). Right now, the multi-millionaire is just a little bit richer due to his decision to bet on Teofimo Lopez, who Mayweather felt would defeat Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas. As the entire world knows, Lopez indeed pulled off the upset win last night, and Mayweather wasted no time before taking to social media to show off his winnings:

“A light win,” Mayweather wrote alongside a photo of his betting slip.

Mayweather put down a $6,500 stake, picking up a little over $20,000 with Lopez’ decision victory. Mayweather has doubtless won, and lost, much more than this when gambling in a single night, but Mayweather’s ability to pick a winner is again evident. I can’t recall any official pre-fight prediction made by Mayweather ahead of last night’s fight, but the former multi-weight champ clearly picked the right guy.

Other stars of the sport have congratulated new 135 pound king Lopez, while other boxing people have admitted their shock at what happened at The MGM Grand last night:

“Congratulations to @TeofimoLopez for an undisputed great performance,” wrote Manny Pacquiao.

“Brooklyn was definitely in the house tonight. Lopez is the man to beat. Another Brooklyn champion,” wrote Mike Tyson.

“I been telling @trboxing for years @TeofimoLopez was ready good job young fella we been talking about this day for years,” wrote Terence Crawford.

“I got my fight with Luke Campbell but I would love to fight Lopez, there is still a lot of unanswered questions in this lightweight division,” wrote Ryan Garcia.

“Congratulations to the bro @TeofimoLopez. What a fighter! You did exactly what you told me you were gonna do. Enjoy the moment,” wrote Kell Brook.

And: “Just woke up….Lopez wow!!,” wrote Eddie Hearn.

Indeed, the entire boxing world is talking and talking about what Teofimo Lopez did last night. And as Lopez and his father have said a number of times, this is just the beginning. We have a new superstar in boxing.