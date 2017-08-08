Dan Hardy Joins Sky Sports For Mayweather vs Mcgregor

Former Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) and UFC star Dan Hardy will join Sky Sports Box Office for the upcoming bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. Hardy will join former boxing world champions Carl Froch and Johnny Nelson in the studio and commentary booth, as the worlds of boxing and MMA collide.

Nicknamed ‘The Outlaw’, Hardy is a pioneer of British MMA and his skills have led him to the top of the UFC welterweight division, competing for the world title in 2010. As an analyst and commentator on the night, Hardy will give viewers expert analysis of the sport, the skills that translate to boxing, and McGregor’s career to date.

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith said:“It’s great to add someone with Dan’s knowledge of MMA to our coverage. McGregor’s legendary status in UFC, and the intricacies of the sport itself, are two incredibly important stories to tell – I’m sure Dan will do that brilliantly.”





With a record of 21 wins in 24 fights, McGregor faces an opponent with a perfect record of 49 wins from 49 fights. Should Mystic Mac deny Mayweather his 50th win, it will be considered one of sport’s greatest upsets.

Dan Hardy added: “”The 26th of August will be an historic night for boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, and probably the biggest combat sports event of our lifetime. Sky Sports Box Office is renowned for putting on huge fight nights, and I am honoured to be joining the team out in Las Vegas. Just to be in the ‘Fight Capital’ on that night will be a special experience, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to add a little of my MMA knowledge to the broadcast.”

Ahead of the fight, Sky Sports viewers will be able to enjoy a range of support programming across both TV channels and digital platforms, in addition to all the pre-fight build up from behind the scenes.

The fight is another part of a huge year of boxing on Sky Sports Box Office, which has already seen Anthony Joshua crowned the unified heavyweight champion of the world after defeating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.





The cost of the event will be £19.95 / €24.95 across all forms of booking up until midnight Friday 25 August. From then on the cost will still be £19.95 / €24.95 if bookings are made via remote control and online, but will cost £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone. Please note an additional £2 / €2 booking fee still applies if bookings are made via a telephone agent. Cable customers please contact your operator for booking information.

Mayweather-McGregor ticket information

Live Event Tickets for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Event Go On Sale Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Interested Fans Apply For Opportunity To Buy Via Ticketmaster Verified Fan®; Registration Ends on Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m. PT

LAS VEGAS (July 19, 2017) – Tickets for the unprecedented showdown between boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC® champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor,taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will go on sale Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The promotion is teaming up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan®to ensure that tickets go to the fight fans who demanded this matchup and knockout any bots or scalpers attempting to buy tickets. The program gives fans the opportunity to receive a unique offer code and link to use when purchasing tickets for the historic event. To receive a code, fans must first be verified through the registration process. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, nor have the ability to purchase tickets. Only fans who receive a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are limited to two (2) per offer code for the Mayweather vs. McGregor event. For more information on Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, click HERE.

Interested fans can apply for Ticketmaster Verified Fan® by clicking HERE. Registration closes on Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

“It is vital that we provide our fans with a fair opportunity to purchase tickets to this unprecedented event taking place on August 26th between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “This is a fight derived from the fans and should be available to be enjoyed by fans. It was necessary for us to partner with Ticketmaster Verified Fan® for an event at this magnitude to provide everyone with a safe worry-free method to purchase tickets.”

MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in an unprecedented event that takes place Saturday, August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event telecast is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions.