Marsellos Wilder Suffers Upset Loss To Eric Abraham

The proud fighting name of Wilder is badly in need of a win. With former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder out of public view right now, with fans not knowing if he will fight again or not, younger brother Marsellos Wilder looked to get back in the win column last night. Fighting in Plant City, Florida, cruiserweight Wilder was instead upset over six rounds by journeyman Eric Abraham.

Abraham, who out-hustled Wilder in a close fight, prevailed by scores of 58-56, 58-56, with Wilder getting a win by the same margin on the third card. Abraham ended a nine fight losing streak in beating Wilder and he is now 7-13(3). Wilder falls to 5-3(2) and if we are being brutally honest, Marsellos may not be going anywhere and retirement might be his best option. Then again, Wilder could call for a return with Abraham.

Marsellos, who showed for a while some impressive punching power, along with a chiselled physique to rival his brother’s, is already 32 years of age and we have to ask, how much better is he going to get? Wilder suffered a brutal KO loss at the hands of Dustin Long, this back in November of 2019, on the under-card of brother Deontay’s rematch with Luis Ortiz. That crushing KO looks as though it took a good deal of the sheer confidence out of Wilder; while an earlier stoppage loss to William Deets in January of 2019 didn’t help.

Last night’s fight, Wilder’s first bout in some time, was designed to see him get back to winning ways, yet things didn’t turn out as planned. Who knows where Wilder goes from here?

As for Deontay, will he fight again or not? It’s now been over five months since “The Bronze Bomber” was stopped by Tyson Fury in their thrilling third battle. The sheer heroics Wilder showed in the fight – one he almost won, with Wilder dropping Fury hard in the fourth round of an astonishing fight – earned him plenty of respect. However, the punishing loss might also have convinced Wilder to call it a career. We have not had any official announcement from Wilder as far as what he will do but the clock is ticking if Wilder is thinking about fighting again.