WATCH LIVE: Barrera vs. Ponce De Leon FITE Stream On Nov.20th

Two Mexican boxing legends will lace up the gloves for one final night when Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera returns to the ring for only the second time in more than a decade to square off against former two-time world champion Daniel Ponce de Leon on Saturday, Nov 20, 2021, live on pay per view from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Viewers have an opportunity to ring in the Thanksgiving holiday five days early as both FITEPPV and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will televise the thrilling, six-round super welterweight exhibition as well as four additional main-card bouts live on pay per view for $9.99 at 4:30pm PT /5:30pm MT/7:30pm ET.





For the audiences watching in Mexico, both FITETV and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will offer a Spanish-language broadcast of the event for $4.99.

Kicking off the festivities two hours earlier, Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN and FITE will stream the five outstanding preliminary bouts for free at 2:30pm PT/3:30pm MT/5:30pm ET.

Those hoping to attend the unforgettable, 10-fight Tapia Promotions extravaganza in person can purchase tickets starting at $75 through innofthemountaingods.com and TicketMaster.com by searching “La Ultima Batalla – The Last Stand.”

Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) will make only his second exhibition appearance since being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017. The “Baby Faced Assassin” last fought fellow retired boxer Jesus Soto Karass in a six-round contest featuring two-minute rounds, 16-ounce gloves, and no judges on June 11, 2021, Pico Rivera, Calif.

Ranked by No. 43 among the greatest boxers of all time by ESPN, Barrera has captured world titles across three weight divisions and earned 43 consecutive victories at the onset of his illustrious pro career.

Never one to shy away from an opponent, the pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, has battled many of the sweet science’s finest, including fellow Hall of Famers Erik Morales (three times), Johnny Tapia, and Juan Manuel Marquez, as well as future IBOFer Manny Pacquiao, Paulie Ayala, Naseem Hamed, and Amir Kahn.

De Leon (45-7, 35 KOs), of Chihuahua, Mexico, will make his dramatic return to the famed squared circle for the first time in more than seven years. Fighting out of West Covina, Calif., the 2000 Mexican Olympic team member opened his career with 24 consecutive victories, including 23 by knockout.

A former two-division world champion, De Leon claimed the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight title in October 2005 and made six successful defenses. Nearly seven years after earning his first world title, the southpaw slugger garnered a second with an eight-round technical decision over Jhonny Gonzalez in September 2012 to claim the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight crown.

In the first exciting pay-per-view co feature, undefeated Abel Mendoza (30-0, 23 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, hopes to keep his perfect record intact and ascend to the upper echelon of the 135-pound division when he takes on Mexican brawler Victor Zaleta (20-5-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Rounding out the pay-per-view card will be a welterweight showdown of hard-hitting Albuquerque pugilists as undefeated Clinton Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) faces once-beaten Cristian Castillo (3-1, 3 KOs), as well as a 270-pound battle royale pitting two Streetbeefs standouts making their pro boxing debuts when Cody Beck takes on Jonathan Rice.

A fifth pay-per-view fight and the complete preliminary card for “La Ultima Batalla” (The Last Stand) will be announced soon.

We are thrilled to partner with FITE and Golden Boy Promotions to bring this historic night to boxing fans around the world,” said Teresa Tapia, president of Tapia Promotions. “It is an honor to present two legendary fighters showcasing their talents one last time.”

Quote FITE is pleased to offer this special PPV event to its users around the world,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “The return of Marco Antonio Barrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon to the ring will be a battle you won’t want to miss.”

Golden Boy Promotions is excited to work with Tapia Promotions and FITE for this historic night of boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “I am proud to say that I have worked with Barrera and Ponce De Leon, who are two of the sport’s great Mexican legends. I have always loved their boxing style and know that they will deliver a fight to remember. I can’t wait to see them return to the ring for their ‘Ultima Batalla’ Nov. 20.”

Although Daniel Ponce de Leon officially retired from boxing following his last bout more than seven years ago, the 41-year-old father of four has not completely removed himself from the sport in which he procured two world titles during a stellar 14-year career.

Since Miguel Roman stopped him on June 7, 2014, De Leon (45-7, 35 KOs) has remained active in the sweet science by training Mexican fighters Aaron Silver, Julio Madera, and Luis Varano, and serving as a boxing commentator for Fox Deportes, Estrella TV, and Facebook Live.

Returning competitively to the sport that brought him fame and fortune, the Mexican boxing legend will lace up the gloves one final time when he squares off against Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) Saturday, Nov 20, 2021, on pay per view. The six-round super welterweight exhibition and four additional bouts will air live from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

FITE PPV and Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Paid Online will televise the five-bout main card live on pay per view for $9.99 at 4:30 p.m. PT /5:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. ET.

“Boxing is in my blood, and it is difficult to leave it,” said the Chihuahua, Mexico, native. “I was already anxious to fight again before I talked to (promoter) Teresa Tapia and am thrilled to return. Time has passed quickly and here I am ready to fight again.”

In addition to commentating and training championship hopefuls, De Leon aims to demonstrate to the younger generation that seasoned veterans can also prove their mettle in the squared circle.

“I want to show that age does not matter, and it is possible to succeed in the ring after seven years away,” said the El Monte, Calif., resident. “I am happy to still be able to do what I love the most.”

Admitting that it was initially difficult to shake off the ring rust, De Leon remains confident that boxing enthusiasts will see his best on Nov. 20.

“It was difficult to catch the training rhythm and lose weight at the beginning of my return. Now I go running every day, shadow box, work the mitts, spar a few rounds, and finish off each session with strength exercises and stretching. I will be ready to show my best.”

While many fighters list taking home a world title as their greatest boxing accomplishment, the proud papa reflects upon his professional career from a unique perspective.

“I have beautiful memories from my boxing career,” De Leon reminisced. “I will never forget the happiness on my kids’ faces when they saw me win my fights. They were always with me watching from the front row.”

The former two-division world champion is eager to display his skills and holds nothing but the utmost respect for his upcoming opponent.

“Barrera is a great warrior who fought many historic opponents,” said the 2000 Mexican Olympic team member who battled eight world titleholders during his pro career. “It is an honor to face such a great Mexican champion.”

After securing a bronze medal at the 1999 Pan American Games during his amateur boxing career, De Leon claimed the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight title in October 2005 and made six successful defenses.

Nearly seven years after earning his first world title, the southpaw slugger collected a second with an eight-round technical decision over Jhonny Gonzalez in September 2012 to take home the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight crown.

Raised in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in Mexico, De Leon is a member of the Tarahumara tribe, a group of indigenous people renowned for long-distance running.

“The Tarahumara Warrior” who overcame extreme poverty during his early childhood years living in Chihuahua, will provide everything he has during his final pro contest five days before Thanksgiving against “The Baby-Faced Assassin.”

“Fans everywhere can expect the best of me,” De Leon insisted. “I have taken this seriously and plan to put up a good fight against Barrera.”

Kicking off the festivities, Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch Facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN and FITE will stream Nicco Tapia's debut and four additional outstanding preliminary bouts for free at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET.

A Spanish-language broadcast will be available as a viewing option for both the pay-per-view and preliminary bouts.

Here is what the fighters had to say at Inn of the Mountain Gods on Friday, Nov. 19:

MARCO ANTONIO BARRERA: International Boxing Hall of Famer

“I have one memory of Johnny Tapia: he was on the walk with me from the dressing room to the ring. It was my legendary fight with Naseem Hamed.”

“I want to show great respect to Daniel Ponce De Leon. He’s a great warrior, a great champion. We just hope to give the public a great show.”

DANIEL PONCE DE LEON: Former Two-time world champion

“Thank you to Teresa Tapia for this great event that is coming tomorrow.”

“I am ready for this fight. I am ready to continue fighting in these events.”

ABEL MENDOZA: Undefeated El Pasoan

“It’s going to be a war tomorrow. I’m going to give you guys a good show.”

“It’s my third time fighting here at Inn of the Mountain Gods. It’s my home. I plan on being a world champion soon and bringing the world title back home.”

NICCO TAPIA: Son of Johnny Tapia/Amateur Boxer

“I just want to thank my mom (Teresa Tapia), my trainer, and everyone who’s by my side.”

TERESA TAPIA: Boxing Promoter

“It is such an honor and a pleasure to be promoting these two stars (Barrera and De Leon). They’re both great fighters.”

“My 16-year-old son is going to make his amateur debut. I’m so proud as a momma, but also scared.”