Mansour-Kuzmin ruled 3rd round no contest

In a disappointing result, heavyweights Sergey Kuzmin (11-0, 8 KOs) and Amir Mansour (23-2-1, 16 KOs) saw their highly anticipated content end in a 3rd round no contest on Monday after the two of them were cut from a head-butt in round 3 at the Luzhniki, in Moscow, Russia.

The 45-year-old Mansour was cut over his right eye badly. Kuzmin had a deep cut to his forehead. These were bad cuts that left the ringside doctor little choice but to stop the contest.

Unfortunately, the Kuzmin vs. Mansour fight didn’t go long enough for a winner to be decided. The fighters were battling for the WBC International heavyweight title, which remains vacant at this time.

Mansour looked like the younger fighter of the two despite being 15 years older than the 30-year-old Kuzmin.

Mansour landed the cleaner and harder shots throughout the fight, and he also had the faster hands. It’s impossible to know who would have won the fight had it gone the distance. The only thing you can say is Mansour looked like the better fighter of the two. Kuzmin looked like an average heavyweight in the Manuel Charr mold.

Former 140lb. belt holder Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs) looked good in beating Carlos Portillo (21-1, 16 KOs) by a 1st round KO. Troyanovsky landed a hard right that sent Portillo to the floor. He never got back up and the fight was stopped. The fight was a WBA light welterweight title eliminator.

The 37-year-old Troyanovsky is now in the position to fight for the vacant WBA light welterweight title. It was a good win for Troyanovsky and it puts him in the position to revive his career if he can capture the WBA light welterweight title. It’s still going to be difficult for Troyanovsky to win the WBA title, as he struggles when he faces guys that hit him back.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Aleksei Papin (9-0, 8 KOs) Ismayl Sillakh (25-5, 19 KO) by a 1st round knockout.