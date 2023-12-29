Conor McGregor, Amir Khan, and anyone else who might want a piece of Manny Pacquiao will have to wait. Pac-Man, who turned 45 earlier this month, will fight Muay Thai and kickboxing warrior Buakaw Banchamek in April. The fight, an exhibition that will be fought under international boxing rules, with six three-minute rounds with two-minute rest periods between rounds, will go down on April 20, and will be fought at 154 pounds. The action will take place at Bangkok’s Impact Arena and will go out as a pay-per-view offering.

According to a news report from Sports Illustrated, the winner of the exhibition bout will pick up a $289,000 bundle. The fight was first announced back in the summer and has now been confirmed as official, with both fighters posting on social media how they are looking forward to the event.

“This is going to be an amazing fight,” living legend Pacquiao wrote on social media.

But will it be? Who knows what we can expect from this one? Although most reports say the fight will indeed be an exhibition, other reports suggest it could actually be a real fight, the result, win, lose or draw, to go on Pacquiao’s official boxing record. We will wait and see on this score.

But Pac-Man, still looking for various challenges at age 45, this after achievements made at so many levels, over the course of so many years (Manny had his pro debut way back in 1995), cannot give up fighting. After a failed bid for the presidency in the Philippines, and with Pacquiao still talking about a possible appearance at the next Olympics, it will be Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw who will next try to make a name (a bigger name) for himself at the expense of the all-time great.

Pacquiao has boxed an exhibition before (against DK Yoo) but this April showdown could prove to be a dangerous move for the former multi-weight king.

“I will do my best and give good action for fans to make them happy and enjoy the show,” Pacquiao also wrote on social media.

Will YOU watch the April 20 bout?