Manny Pacquiao Congratulates Nonito Donaire On His Historic Win!

Nonito Says Manny Will “Do The Same Thing” In Spence Fight

Nonito Donaire made boxing history last night. Winning the WBC bantamweight title at age 38, “The Filipino Flash” is now the oldest 118 pound world champion in boxing history. Donaire scored a brilliant fourth round KO win over defending champ Nordine Oubaali to become champion all over again. Now 41-6(27), Donaire said the time he had spent out of the ring did him “great,” and he also says he feels stronger than ever right now.

Who knows how much more this incredible, future Hall of Famer can accomplish before his great career finally reaches its end. ES News caught up with a victorious Donaire and Nonito said his countryman Manny Pacquiao can now go on and score a big upset win of his own, against Errol Spence, who Pacquiao will of course fight in August.

“He can do it,” Donaire said of Pacquiao going up against the much younger Spence. “You seen me do it, he can do it.”

Pacquiao congratulated Donaire via a message on social media:

“Congrats Nonito Donaire on a huge KO win! The oldest WBC bantamweight champion in history. Still living up to your nickname, the Flash! #PinoyPride.” Manny wrote.

Two of the greatest fighters from the Philippines, Donaire and Pacquiao are living proof that age is indeed just a number. Donaire looked sensational last night, all the more so considering the tough, at times brutal and punishing fight he had with Monster puncher Naoya Inoue in his previous fight, back in November of 2019. Donaire clearly has plenty left to offer at elite level.

As for Pacquiao, if he manages to defeat Spence, that would dwarf even Donaire’s amazing achievement. Can it happen? Nonito says it can. Who are we to doubt either him or Manny?

Sometimes the old guys are the best in the business. We can now add Nonito Donaire’s name to the exclusive club where ageless wonders George Foreman, Archie Moore, Bernard Hopkins and Manny Pacquiao are members.