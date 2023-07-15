Manny Pacquiao – Buakaw Banchamek “Super-Fight” Set For January 2024

Tyson Fury isn’t the only big-name boxer to be all set to fight a “curiosity fight,” a “crossover super-fight,” a “freak show,” call it what you will when you speak about the October bout between the WBC heavyweight champ and former UFC heavyweight ruler Francis Ngannou. No, living legend Manny Pacquiao, who has of course already engaged in an exhibition bout (against DK Yoo in December of last year) since “retiring,” is set to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek in January of next year.

As per renowned Thai sports insider Worathep Makapokha, an official presser will take place on July 21, with Pacquiao and Banchamek to sign on for the fight then. Fresh Air Festival Co Ltd will be promoting the event. More details will surface at the press conference, such as weight the fight will be fought at, rules, length and number of rounds, etc.

Pacquiao, who last boxed an official boxing match in the summer of 2021, when he lost a decision against Yordenis Ugas, will turn 45 this December yet he said recently that he feels “years younger, like I’m in my 20s or 30’s.” Muay Thai great Banchamek is 41 years of age and he is from Surin in Thailand. Having fought since 1990, with Banchamek winning titles in kickboxing and in Muay Thai, he has a record listed at 240-24-14 with 73 KO’s.

There seems no doubt at all, if Banchamek fights Pac Man in a Muay Thai fight, Manny will come a real cropper. But this of course won’t happen – instead, Pacquiao-Banchamek will be yet another fight that sees a star from another combat sport making the crossover to the boxing ring. Can Banchamek box, at all?

It seems we will find out some time in January in what is being hyped as yet another “super fight.” These days, retired fighters don’t actually retire, they just return to fight exhibitions and/or curiosity bouts. Whether Pacquiao-Banchamek will be a real fight or merely an exhibition bout remains to be seen. Next week’s press conference could prove interesting. Pac Man is still very much a global star as we all know.