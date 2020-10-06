Lomachenko vs. Lopez: FITE named the exclusive UK distrubuter

FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that they have acquired the exclusive rights in the UK for the upcoming October 17th Top Rank Pay-Per-View boxing event: Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) vs. Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs).

Later this week, FITE will announce more countries where this fight will be available via the FITE digital platform. Start time for this LIVE event will be 2:00am UK time on Sunday morning, October 18th, and available for only £9.99.

This long-anticipated fight is available on the five-year-old digital streaming platform, FITE. FITE is known for providing the best viewing experience on a multitude of digital platforms including its website www.FITE.tv, Android and iOS mobile apps, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Netgem TV, Foxxum, Hisense/Vidaa televisions and 7,000 other Smart TV models. FITE also features the technology that lets users cast the purchased event from the mobile app to their wi-fi connected television or streaming device. Click here for more How to Watch on FITE Details.

FITE was founded in 2016 and has offered the top boxing, pro wrestling and MMA events on a weekly basis. Since its launch, it has streamed more than 3,500 live Pay-Per-View events. Recently, FITE opened up a London office under the direction of former ITV Box Office executive, Ben Halabi.

“We are excited to have the rights to the upcoming Lomachenko vs Lopez fight,” Halabi said. “FITE already offers many live Top Rank boxing events and continues the trend of FITE offering best-in-class boxing entertainment.”

“We could have not picked a better partner for this fight than FITE,” said Top Rank Boxing Chairman, Bob Arum. “FITE will make this event available to every boxing fan in the UK regardless of the subscription networks they have or don’t have. No subscription is needed for this. To order PPV events on FITE, all you need is an internet connection. It couldn’t be simpler. Enjoy the fight.”

Order Lomachenko vs. Lopez NOW: