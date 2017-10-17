Lomachenko vs Rigondeaux – Video Preview & Prediction

One of the absolute greatest match-ups that can be made in all of professional boxing is just around the corner. On December 9, undefeated WBA super bantamweight world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) will move up two full weight classes to challenge WBO super featherweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) at the Madison Square Garden theater.





Lomachenko and Rigondeaux are two elite pound for pound talents. Both boxers won two gold medals in the Olympics game, and they are arguably the two greatest amateur boxers of all time. The success these two celebrated as amateurs followed them into the professional ranks. Both boxers have excelled in professional prizefighting, and they were widely viewed among the most skilled and talented athletes currently competing.

The incredible skill level of both boxers is something rarely seen. Lomachenko and Rigondeaux are both southpaws who excel in many areas of the fight game. They both have terrific jabs, they both have great footwork, both are defensively brilliant, they each know how to take control of the range, and both men have exceptional timing and outstanding counter punching abilities. The two fighters are just as adept working upstairs, as they are downstairs, as both are considered devastating body punchers. Their tactical skills are unrivaled in today’s fight game, and their ring IQ’s are both off the charts.

Very little separates these amazing athletes. The biggest differences are that Lomachenko is naturally bigger, Lomachenko has youth on his side, and Lomachenko has been the more active boxer in recent years. But on the other hand, Rigondeaux posses the most impressive victory of the two date, but that was way back in 2013 when Rigondeaux thoroughly dominated and outclassed the then highly regarded Nonito Donaire.

Who will win this epic showdown of pound for pound elites? Many are expecting a tactical chess match between two master technicians. Will Lomachenko’s size and youth advantages see him to victory? Or will Rigondeaux’s defensive prowess win the day? This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to answer that question and more while exploring several keys to victory for both fighters, and providing Rummy’s utterly worthless official fight prediction. Please watch and enjoy the video.