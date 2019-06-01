LIVE UPDATES: Joshua vs Ruiz & Undercard

17:00 EASTERN: LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE – 17:30 EASTERN: WATCH LIVE ON DAZN
12 x 3 mins WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Championships
ANTHONY JOSHUA 247.8 lbs ….. ANDY RUIZ JR 268 lbs
(Watford, England) (California, USA)
12 x 3 mins WBA ‘Super’ World, WBC Diamond, Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight titles
CALLUM SMITH 167.6 lbs ……. HASSAN N’DAM 166 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Monte Carlo, Monaco)
10 x 3 mins IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA, Ring Magazine Women’s Lightweight World Championships
KATIE TAYLOR 134.6 lbs ……. DELFINE PERSOON 130.6 lbs
(Bray, Ireland) (Roeselare, Belgium)
10 x 3 mins WBA International Welterweight title
JOSH KELLY 146.4 lbs ……..RAY ROBINSON 146 lbs
(Sunderland, England) (Philadelphia, USA)
10 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight title
JOSHUA BUATSI W TKO 4 MARCO ANOTINIO PERIBAN
12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Lightweight title
CHRIS ALGIERI W TKO 8 TOMMY COYLE
8 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
SOULEYMANE CISSOKHO W 8 WLADIMIR HERNANDEZ
4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
AUSTIN WILLIAMS 159.4 lbs ….. QUADEER JENKINS 161.6 lbs
(Texas, USA) (Trenton, USA)
4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
DIEGO PACHECO 164.2 lbs ….. JARED CHAUVIN 163 lbs
(Los Angeles, USA) (Macomb, USA)