Live updates: Golovkin vs. Derevyanchenko

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight results on DAZN at Madison Square Garden in New York





Kamil Szeremeta TKO 2 Oscar Cortes

Marco Delgado TKO 2 Joseph Ward

(Ward suffers knee injury and unable to continue)

Brian Ceballo TKO 3 Ramal Amanov

Ali Akhmedov KO 1 Andrew Hernandez

Nikita Ababiy recorded another first round KO at Madison Square Garden in New York tonight.

Ababiy (7-0 6 KOs) registered his fifth first round KO win against Isiah Seldon at the mecca of boxing in the Big Apple, a sixth KO win from his seven pro fights since making his debut in Chicago a year ago this weekend.

‘White Chocolate’ will make a swift return to the ring for his eighth fight in 13 months as a pro when he appears undercard of the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday November 9, live on DAZN.