Live Stream: Usyk, Briedis Weigh-In

WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs) and WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs) exchanged words in Riga at the last press conference before the Ali Trophy semi-final bout in the Latvian capital on Saturday.





“I am going to entertain the crowd at the Arena Riga – that I can promise,” said Usyk.

“I have worked on some new things and Saturday you will see what I am talking about.”

10.000 fans are expected at the Arena Riga for the biggest unification fight in many years in the cruiserweight division; a semi-final in the World Boxing Super Series with a final in May in Jeddah, Saudi-Arabia and the Muhammad Ali Trophy at stake.

But hometown hero Briedis insists he doesn’t feel any pressure.

“My team is doing everything to take the pressure is off my shoulders. We are just concentrating on the fight. My dream is to deliver a fight that can go into the Boxing Hall of Fame.”





Said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland: “We are delighted to be in Riga. We have an absolute cracker. We have a fight between two world champions, two of the very, very best. We have a great arena and a country which seems captured by boxing and the fact that Muhammad Ali Trophy is coming to Latvia. We have a big showdown, Saturday night is all that boxing is about. Legacy is at stake.”

Tickets for the Usyk vs. Briedis, a semi-final in the cruiserweight division of the World Boxing Super Series, are on sale via bilesuserviss.lv.