LIVE STREAM: Deontay Wilder – Dominic Breazeale Final Presser

THURSDAY, MAY 16 – 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT – Final Press Conference – Barclays Center





SHOWTIME Sports will present live streaming coverage of fight week events as WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder defends his title for the ninth time against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale.

WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder rang The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday just three days before he defends his title against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale this Saturday on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wilder’s debut on Wall Street was as resounding as his performances in the ring. The American champion with a 95 percent knockout ratio broke the gavel during Wednesday’s ceremony to signal the end of the trading session on the NYSE. After a supportive cheer from traders on the floor, Wilder was assured that breaking the wooden gavel is considered a sign of good luck.

“This was a great experience ringing The Closing Bell and bringing the gavel down to close The New York Stock Exchange,” Wilder said. “It’s not every day you get to do that. It’s not every day that someone breaks the gavel at The Closing Bell. But I’m the heavyweight champion of the world and when I hit something it breaks. So that gavel was just like my opponents. Once I hit them right, they break and they’re never the same.”

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony was Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks, Chris Taylor, Vice President, NYSE Listings and Services, and Keith Sheldon, Executive Vice President, Programming and Development, BSE Global.

In the main event of Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader, Wilder will make the ninth defense of his title in a matchup of 6-foot-7 heavyweights with a combined 90 percent knockout ratio. America’s only heavyweight champion, Wilder seeks to join elite company alongside Hall of Famers Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and more as just the 10th fighter in history to make nine or more consecutive successful heavyweight title defenses.

In the co-featured bout, WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr. defends his title against former world champion Kiko Martínez and unbeaten super lightweight contender Juan Heráldez faces former world champion Argenis Méndez in a 10-round attraction that opens the telecast.

Tickets for this BombZquad event can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP. The Heraldez vs. Mendez fight is co-promoted with Mayweather Promotions.