Video: Linares vs. Lomachenko Weigh-In





Saturday, May 12 on at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

“Around the Ring” Multi-camera Surround Offering to Air Simultaneously on ESPNEWS

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN returns to the big house at Madison Square Garden, the historic “Mecca of Boxing,” this Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. The telecast will feature two bouts, including the most anticipated boxing main event of the year—ESPN.com’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Vasiliy Lomachenko (10-1-0, 8 KO) taking on WBA Lightweight Champion Jorge Linares (44-3-0, 27 KO)—for the world title.

Simultaneous to the fight, ESPNews will air “Around the Ring,” a multi-screen presentation featuring enhanced views of the ring, as well as access to both fighter locker rooms and corner cameras, beginning at 8 pm. ET. All other undercard bouts will be available on ESPN+ within the ESPN App beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, including rising female prospect Mikaela Mayer and Irish superstar Mick Conlan.





ESPN+ will also stream the weigh-ins for all fights today at 4:45 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will air the weigh-ins for the Co-Feature and Main Event live at 5 p.m.

TOP RANK ON ESPN LINARES VS LOMACHENKO ON ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN+ AND ESPN DEPORTES

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event/Show Fri, May 11 4:45 PM ESPN+ Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Undercard/Main Event Weigh-Ins 5 PM – 5:30 PM ESPN2 Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Linares vs. Lomachenko Weigh-In 7 PM – 8 PM ESPN Deportes Semana de Campeones: Linares vs. Lomachenko Weigh-In 8 PM – 8:30 PM ESPNEWS Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Linares vs. Lomachenko Weigh-In (re-air) Sat, May 12 4:30 PM ESPN+ Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Undercards 7 PM – 8 PM ESPN Deportes Semana de Campeones: Linares vs. Lomachenko Pre-Show 8 PM – 10 PM ESPNESPN Deportes Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Main EventCarlos Adames vs. Alejandro Barrera

Jorge Linares vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (WBA Lightweight World Title) 8 PM – 10 PM ESPNEWS Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Around the Ring Sun, May 13 2 AM – 4 AM ESPN2 Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Main Event (re-air) Mon, May 14 7 PM – 9 PM ESPN2 Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Main Event (re-air)

Lomachenko is unbeaten in over the last four years (nine straight victories) and his opponents have retired in his last four fights, failing to answer the bel in the next round. He is attempting to win a world title in his third weight class (former WBO Featherweight and current WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion). Linares is a four-time world champion in three weight classes (former WBC Featherweight, former WBA Junior Lightweight, former WBC Lightweight, and current WBA Lightweight World Champion). Co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Linares is unbeaten in six years with thirteen straight victories. In the TV opener, unbeaten WBA top-5 contender Carlos Adames (13-0-0, 11 KO) takes on Alejandro Barrera (29-4-0, 18 KO) in Junior Middleweight action.