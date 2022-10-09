Carlos Adames Captures Interim WBC Middleweight Title – Boxing Results

Hard-hitting contender Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) captured the vacant Interim WBC Middleweight Title with a vicious third-round TKO over Mexico’s Juan Macias Montiel (23-6-2, 23 KOs).

“I think I’m No. 1 at middleweight and let’s hope the big names of the division have the courage to face me now,” said a jovial Adames post fight.

After a patient start that saw the southpaw Adames lean on his jab and body work in rounds one and two, Adames came out in round three throwing the big shots that have established him as a contender. Montiel, who had previously gone the distance in challenging WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo, was willing to do his part and throw heavy shots of his own, delighting the excitable crowd.

After a back and forth first minute of the third, Adames took full control of the round with a series of hooks that stunned and wobbled Montiel. Perhaps unwisely, Montiel remained on his feet, which allowed Adames to continue the onslaught that led to a 45 to 9 edge in punches landed in round three. Eventually, the punishment was deemed too much by referee Ray Corona, who officially waived off the bout 2:37 into the round with Montiel on his feet.

“No excuses, he was better than me and I lost,” said Montiel. “I’m going to recover from this and I’m going to come back better and stronger. The people in Mexico should all know that.”

“The referee did his job,” said Adames. “I’m a strong fighter and if I had hit him again, I would have really hurt him. He’s a young guy and he still has a career ahead of him in boxing. I knew once I connected on that right hand that it was over and he didn’t have much left and then I went in for the kill. He was done at that point and I went on the attack. His face tells you everything.”

After his stablemates and countrymen from the Dominican Republic – WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Hector Luis Garcia and WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Alberto Puello – picked up world titles in August, Adames has set his sights on joining them in the not too distant future.

“I’m ready for the best of the division, for not just Jermall Charlo, but for all the champions there,” said Adames. “I want to face them and beat them. I’m happy for my country and for the people and the fans who came out to see me. I’m happy for my province in the Dominican Republic. They’re very happy for my victory and for my performance tonight.”