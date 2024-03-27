Liam Paro Vows to Shock the World Against Subriel Matias

Liam Paro is ready to shock the world against the boogeyman, IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias, on June 15th on DAZN at the Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu in Manatí in Puerto Rico.

#6 IBF Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) and Matias (20-1-1, 20 KOs) headline a 12-round contest on a Matchroom Boxing-promoted card. Paro is taking a fight that none of the big names in the weight class were interested in.

Paro looked exceptional in his sixth-round TKO win over Montana Love on December 9th at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. He took apart Love, knocking him down twice in the sixth round before stopping him on his feet.

Paro’s Confidence

“I’ve always wanted a world title, and this is my shot, and who better than against the so-called boogeyman of the division,” said Liam Paro to Fighthype, reacting to his June 15th fight against IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias being announced today.

Paro is getting what many boxing fans feel is the best of the champions at 140. That’s not a knock on WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney, but he’s more of a finesse-level fighter in the Shakur Stevenson mode.

There’s not much risk involved in a fight against him like there is against Matias, who is a relentless puncher who never stops attacking. Matias fights more like a hungry challenger than a champion.

“Everyone is running scared of this guy, and I’ve always said I’ll fight anyone at any time. So, I’m taking him on in his hometown and his home country of Puerto Rico. I believe I can shock the world,” said Paro.

Ready and Focused

“I’m ready, I’m more than ready. I just want to get in there and show the world I’m ready and show the world who Liam Paro really is. I’ve been watching him. Everyone in that division is on my radar as a potential opponent.

“He’s got the IBF title. I knew we were going to cross paths sooner or later. It was bound to happen. It’s exciting. I can’t wait. I just want to show the world that I’m on this level. I keep proving it. I’ve proven it 24 times, and I’m going to show that for the 25th that I’m world-class.

“I’m made a promise I’m going to be world champion. I believe in my ability, and I’m ready to show the world,” said Paro.