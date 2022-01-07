Leonard Ellerbe reacts to Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz fight not happening

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe did a little gloating on Thursday after learning that the Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz fight WON’T be happening after all.

Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, said that Team Pitbull Cruz didn’t agree to a “lucrative offer” that would have paid him more than he got in his fight with Gervonta ‘Tank Davis last December.

Proving himself as another Nostradamus, Ellerbe quite accurately predicted last December that Golden Boy Promotions weren’t going to let the inactive lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) take the fight against the dangerous Pitbull Cruz in April.

Ellerbe just saw it as empty talk with no meaning behind it, as he felt that with the yearlong layoff that Ryan has had, and his recent hand injury, he wasn’t going to be fighting a killer like Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs).

On Thursday, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said this on Twitter:

“It is very unfortunate @IsaacPitbull98 team turned down a very lucrative offer, more than he made with Tank. @RyanGarcia @GoldenBoyBoxing.”

Isaac Cruz’s manager Sean Gibbons then fired back on Twitter a rebuttal to what De La Hoya had said, telling him, “Do you think putting out a falsehood like this will impress him?”

Ellerbe thinks it was all fake stuff, to begin with, about Ryan Garcia potentially fighting Isaac Cruz because he knew the match would never happen.

It’s all a front and shame on the media who we’re pushing this dumb ass narrative. It all sounds good, knowing damn well it’s not happening. All of sudden watch how quickly this does a 360 and a new targeted opponent appears lol. https://t.co/G5fNxz4h1I — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) January 7, 2022

It’s too bad that the fight won’t be taking place between Ryan and Pitbull Cruz because it would have been a good one for the fans.

Ryan responded below by questioning Isaac Cruz’s courage for not agreeing to the offer, which hasn’t been proven to exist.

The way Ryan is talking leaves some boxing fans to believe that he’s relieved that the fight with Pitbull Cruz isn’t taking place. Maybe this was a fight that Ryan never wanted.

Ryan should be upset that the fight isn’t happening because it would have helped his career if he were to beat Cruz.

Pitbull Cruz has become famous overnight from his close 12 round unanimous decision loss to Tank Davis on December 5th on SHOWTIME PPV. As Davis said himself about Pitbull Cruz, a “star war born tonight.”

If Ryan were able to destroy Pitbull Cruz in the same way he did against Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, and Luke Campbell, it would help his career.