Lee Selby and Josh Warrington final quotes for May 19

Featherweight world champion Lee Selby and undefeated contender Josh Warrington took questions from the media at Tuesday’s final press conference days ahead of their clash for the IBF Featherweight World Title this Saturday, May 19. The main event bout from Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds, England will stream live to U.S. audiences via SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page. (See links and embed codes below).





The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® livestream will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT with coverage provided by BT Sport and BoxNation and featuring commentary by U.K. sportscasters John Rawling (blow-by-blow) and former featherweight world champion Barry Jones (analysis).

Selby (26-1, 9 KOs), of Cardiff, Wales has held the IBF Featherweight Title since 2015 when he wrested it from Evgeny Gradovich with an eighth-round TKO. He has since made four successful defenses, the latest being a unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramirez last December.

Warrington (26-0, 6 KOs), who will be fighting in his hometown of Leeds, won the British Featherweight Title in just his twelfth outing in 2012 and the Commonwealth Championship in 2013. He defeated Dennis Ceylan via stoppage in the 10th round in his last outing to earn his shot at the IBF title.

Following Carl Frampton’s victory over Nonito Donaire last month, this will be the second of four high-stakes featherweights’ fights on SHOWTIME® platforms featuring seven of the consensus top-10 ranked featherweights, including three world champions and four former multi-division champions. Also on Saturday night, WBC World Champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his belt against Joseph Diaz live on SHOWTIME and on June 9, Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares will meet live on SHOWTIME in a highly anticipated rematch for the WBA Featherweight World Title.





The livestream of Selby vs. Warrington will precede Saturday evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® split-site telecast (10:05 p.m. ET/PT) that features Russell Jr. vs. Diaz from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland and WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Adonis Stevenson defending his title against two-division world champion Badou Jack from Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Below is what Selby, Warrington and their respective trainers had to say at today’s press conference:

Lee Selby

“I’m the world champion and a world champion should be ready and willing to defend his title anywhere in the world. It’s only five hours up the road from where I live so it’s not so much of a lion’s den to me.





“This is just another defense for me. It’s another fight. I treat every opponent the same. I don’t train for a certain style or a certain opponent. I prepare to get myself right and whatever happens that night, I know I’ve done the best I can to make myself ready.

“Some experts say that his style is going to give me a problem but other experts say his style is tailormade for me. That’s the great thing about boxing. It’s an opinionated sport.

“I’m no Muhammad Ali, I can’t predict the round I’m going to win in, but I just see myself winning. If I didn’t, then I shouldn’t be here. If you’re a professional boxer and you don’t have the determination to become a world champion, then you shouldn’t be in the game.

“Having Carl Frampton in attendance won’t be a distraction at all. But if I come out on top on Saturday, he is who I want next. I would want to go straight into that fight in Belfast.

“I’m not going to instigate an argument like he’s been doing. I’m a humble guy. He was running his mouth in the first press conference. Maybe the guys in Leeds want you to win, but the rest of the country is hoping that I win. People dislike you.”

Josh Warrington

“I’m very relaxed. We had a bit of fun at the last press conference and the interviews. I feel like I don’t need to say anything else. The past few months, I’ve put my body through hell. I give absolutely everything I have every time I go into the gym. I give 100 percent. After all the talk about me and Lee potentially fighting, it came down to this camp and I gave it everything.

“I talk a lot about destiny. A few years ago, we had the chance to fight for a world title and it didn’t come off for me, and now I have an opportunity again. With how things have gone, anything could have happened in those couple of years. Lee could have moved weight or gotten beat but it’s come around how I always dreamed it and planned it. I always wanted to fight for a world title at Elland Road and it’s here.

“I’ve dreamt about this so many times, I’m just ready to go. There’s no more need for talking. On Saturday night, I get to punch him in the face. This is beyond dreams, especially since I’ve been written off. I’m just carried on going and the fans have stuck behind me. They’re very loyal and we do this together. After Saturday night I’ll be known as Leeds’ first world champion.

“I’m able to adapt to any style. I’m known as a come-forward pressure fighter but I’ve always been able to adapt and do what I have to do to win. I’m willing to go so far. I just want this so bad. For everything I’ve been through, it all leads up to this fight. I’m going to give every ounce of energy in my body to win that world title.

“Carry on with your pictures and everything else with that belt this week, because it’s staying here pal. Once it comes here, that world title is staying.”

Tony Borg, Lee Selby’s Trainer

“Training has been first class. He’s put everything into it, he doesn’t mess around outside of the gym. His life is all boxing. Training has gone perfectly as it always does. I think a lot is being put on how he’s going to deal with this hostile crowd – he’s going to thrive on it, believe me.

“I’m not just confident, I’m 101 percent certain that Lee Selby will go out there and thrive on the hostilities. Josh is very good fighter, but Lee’s an elite fighter. He’s a level above Josh, I believe.”

Sean O’Hagan, Josh Warrington’s Trainer

“Every trainer will tell you that they’ve had the best camp ever. What I will say is that you prepare for the fight in front of you. We’re preparing for Lee specifically. This camp has been so relaxed, it’s flowed so well. There’s been no flaws. We’re all very relaxed.

“We’ve done a little bit extra sparring because Lee has a style that requires it. Let’s not forget, he’s a very good fighter. Our preparation has been so good. We’ve had really good sparring and have covered every aspect of training. We’ve done more. We’ve thought about it more. We’ve gone deeper into things. I can count on one hand the amount of times he’s been hit clean in all of the rounds we’ve done of sparring.”

SATURDAY’S FIGHT: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT (note: start time is approximate)