Kiryl Relikh – First World Champion confirmed for Super Lightweight Ali Trophy tournament

WBA World Champion Kiryl Relikh is the first announced fighter for the 140lb edition of the second season of the World Boxing Super Series.





28-year-old Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) from Baranovichi, Belarus and fighting out of Minsk won the vacant WBA 140-pound title in March with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Cuba’s two-division titleholder Rances Barthelemy.

Relikh is known for his come-forward style and power and he is determined to take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“The World Boxing Super Series is getting the best facing the best which is precisely what is needed in our sport,” said Relikh.

"I am focused on preparing the best that I can to achieve the dream of winning the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The holder of the trophy will be a superstar in the game."





Said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer: “We are thrilled to announce our first gladiator for the Super Lightweight edition of next season’s battle for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Relikh is a bona fide champion, a heavy-handed KO artist and the first of many world-class fighters in the Super Lightweight pool.”

Three weight classes will feature in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, Bantamweight and Super Lightweight, already announced.

Further details on Season II, the 2018/2019 season of the World Boxing Super Series, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Super Lightweights confirmed for Season II of the World Boxing Super Series

The exciting 140lb division will feature in the second season of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.





“We are very delighted to announce Super Lightweight as our second weight class of the upcoming season,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland.

“Super Lightweight is without a doubt one of the most action-packed weight divisions in boxing and we have a sensational line-up to be announced.”

