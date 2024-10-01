Keyshawn Davis Labels Haney “Soft” for Lawsuit

Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney showed that he’s “soft” and doesn’t know how to take his loss after initiating a lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for him testing positive with “0.1” level of Ostarine in his system for their April 20th fight in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis feels that Haney’s loss wasn’t because of Ryan testing positive for the banned PED Ostarine, but rather because he’s met his match against a guy that was better than him. Keyshawn says Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is a “daddy’s boy” and has been given “everything” in his life. He didn’t know how to accept his loss. Davis says he would beat Haney.

“Seeing Devin Haney doing all of this with a person that had a 0.1 Ostarine, and we all seen that Ryan was in there getting tired, I’m sorry. There’s no other way to put this. You’re a b***. Excuse my language. You’re soft. You don’t know how to take your Ls,” said Keyshawn Davis to Boxing Social when asked about his thoughts on Devin Haney’s lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for testing positive for a banned PED for their fight last April.

The boxing world has overwhelmingly rallied behind Ryan, supporting him and criticizing Haney for choosing to sue rather than pushing for a rematch. It’s unclear whether the former two-division world champion Haney felt that by suing, he could whitewash his loss in the eyes of the public or if this was just a way to milk Ryan for additional money on top of what he made in their fight last April.

Whatever the reasons, Haney may have shot himself in the foot because Ryan says he’s not going to fight him again, and the fans are vilifying him.

“You’re a person that has been given everything all your life. Daddy’s boy making sure you’ve been straight all your life, and you took your first loss,” said Keyshawn. “I feel like you really don’t know how to take it. Granted, I wasn’t in there fighting Ryan Garcia, but you ask me how I feel.

“You took to all this suing and all this [stuff], I feel like you’re soft, bro. Straight like that,” said Keyshawn about Haney.