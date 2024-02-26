Kevin Nagle Knocks Out Alfredo Trevino – Boxing Results

Undefeated, hard-hitting heavyweight Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle beat Alfredo “Concho” Trevino via a second-round technical knockout. Referee Marcel Varela stopped the one-sided bout at thirty-six seconds after Trevino was dropped for the third time from a three-punch combination (left-right hook and then a straight right to the head). Nagle knocked Trevino down twice in the first round from a left hook to the head and then a left hook to the body.

“My performance tonight was good. I wanted to establish the jab, and I did that. My defense could have been better, but I set up a nice three-punch combination that ended the fight,” said Nagle, who has yet to fight past the third round. “I would have liked to go a few more rounds to work on things, but you cannot complain about a knockout.”

Nagle improved to 7-0, 7 KOs. He has been extremely active, especially nowadays, as he had his seventh fight in the last year and will return to the ring in less than three months. Trevino dropped to 9-11-1, 1 KO.

“I am looking to get back in the ring in May [11th] in Quincy [Massachusetts] in a step-up fight and to continue to fight better opponents throughout the year,” said Nagle, who was fighting in the main event for the first time in his professional career. “I am 40 years old, and I think I can still be competitive until 42. I want to work on getting my weight down so that I can fight better against more athletic and competitive fighters. I weigh 287 pounds, and the goal is 260.”

“Fight Night at the Vets Club” was promoted by Granite Chin Promotions from the Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, for their first boxing show of the year. The main event and the five undercard bouts were televised on Bridgewater Television. Granite Chin Promotions’ next boxing card is on March 23rd in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the Palladium.

Unbeaten welterweight Joe Bush knocked Rakim Johnson down in every round en route to a third-round technical knockout in the co-feature. Referee Jackie Morrell stopped the fight at one minute and forty-nine seconds, as Johnson was knocked down for the fourth time. Bush upped his record to 2-0, 2 KOs. Johnson fell to 7-23-1, 5 KOs. The 2023 New England Golden Gloves silver medalist dropped Johnson in the first and second round from a right hook to the head. Bush scored two more knockdowns in the third from a left hook and then a right hook to the body.

Super middleweights Greg “Iron” Bono (2-1-1, 1 KO) and Bruno Dias (1-13-1) battled to a hard-fought, action-packed four-round majority draw (Judge Joe Apice scored it 39-37 for Bono, but he was overruled by Judges Leo Gerstel and Kevin Hope who both scored it 38-38). Bono, unbeaten in his last three bouts, threw and landed more punches, while Dias was more accurate and connected on the harder shots. Bono is scheduled to box again on March 16th.

The former Massachusetts middleweight champion Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi scored a second-round technical knockout over Igor Pessoa. Referee Morrell waved off the super middleweight fight at twenty-four seconds as Pessoa struggled to get up after being knocked down from a right hook to the head. Andreozzi improved to 5-3, 2 KOs. This was his first bout in over a year due to a broken leg in which he shattered the tip of his fibula and completely severed several ligaments. This injury occurred in the first round of his last outing where he was making his first title defense. Andreozzi has won five of his last six fights. Pessoa dropped to 0-8. Andreozzi dropped Pessoa in the first round from several left-right body punches, and Pessoa barely beat referee Morrell’s ten-second count.

Ricky Ford obtained a third-round technical knockout over Erick Matheus Alves as referee Varela stopped the one-sided middleweight fight at two minutes and ten seconds. Ford knocked Alves down three times, once in each round. He dropped Alves towards the end of the first round via a left hook to the head. Ford knocked Alves down in the second from a left hook to the body, then a right hook to the body in the third. He upped his record to 5-1-2, 3 KOs, and is unbeaten in his last seven fights. This was his first bout in about four and a half years. Alves fell to 0-2. After the fight, Ford proposed to his girlfriend in the ring, and she said yes.

Middleweight Ryan Clark defeated Jay Gregory via a four-round unanimous decision, winning every round on all three judges’ scorecards (40-36, 40-36, 40-36). Clark improved to 4-5, 2 KOs, and has won two in a row. He beat Gregory by way of a third-round technical knockout in November. Gregory dropped to 0-10-1. Clark out-worked and out-landed Gregory and connected on more power shots. A cut opened up over Clark’s left eye towards the end of the third round, and it bled heavily throughout the fourth.