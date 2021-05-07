Kevin Johnson Vs. Agit Kabayel In June – Can “Kingpin” Pull Off Another Upset?

Email WhatsApp 27 Shares

Heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Kevin Johnson will collide in Germany on June 5, the two to go it in in Magdeburg, Germany in an open-air stadium. 28-year-old Kabayel of Germany will be having his first fight since July of 2020, when he won a unanimous decision over Evgenios Lazardis to claim the vacant WBA Continental heavyweight strap. 41-year-old Johnson will be returning to action for the first time since his upset stoppage win over former cruiserweight champ Yoan Pablo Hernandez, who he took care of back in August of last year.

Kabayel, unbeaten at 20-0(13) will be the favourite here, no doubt. Kabayel is younger and he is fighting at home. Then again, Germany could be referred to as Johnson’s second home, the veteran having fought there quite a bit and even being based there. After stopping Hernandez (this fight in Germany), Johnson, 35-17-1(19) said his aim was to stay busy and box again twice in 2020, but the coronavirus came along and ruined those plans.

Can “Kingpin” now pull off another upset win on June 5? Johnson, who has seemingly been around forever, who knows all the tricks, and is smarter than smart, can never been overlooked by anyone. Kabayel is the same height as Johnson at 6’3” and he is not a noted big puncher. Johnson has been stopped just three times in his career and his chin is first-rate. A distance fight looks a distinct possibility here. Kabayel, who holds good wins over Dereck Chisora and Andriy Rudenko, will likely be fighting ring rust as well as Johnson’s great experience on June 5.

This one might not prove be an explosive, all-action affair but it could turn out to be a decent fight all the same. The pick here has to be Kabayel via decision, possibly a close decision, but a Johnson win via the same route would not really be a shocker.

Johnson still harbours ambition and has desire all these years (18) after going pro.