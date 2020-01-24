Kell Brook On His “Dream Fight:” It Would Be An Errol Spence Rematch

Kell Brook wants three things. First up, as he explained when speaking with Sky Sports earlier today, he wants, in fact, needs, a “spectacular” performance on February 8, in his comeback fight with Mark DeLuca. Then, Brook aims to become a two-time world champion. And finally, Brook wants a shot at revenge by way of a “Dream Fight” rematch with Errol Spence.





It was Spence who took Brook’s IBF welterweight title in May of 2017, stopping the Sheffield man late in the fight, breaking his orbital bone. Brook has boxed just twice since, yet at age 33 he feels he has lots left to offer. What’s more, Brook – who will fight DeLuca up at super-welter – says he could still make 147 for a second go at “The Truth.”

“If I could have my dream fight, it would be an Errol Spence rematch,” Brook said. “I could do welterweight. For the right fight, I’ll do welterweight. It would have to be a meaningful fight. A world title fight, or a big meaningful fight. 2020 I want to be a two-time champ. I’ve never been as driven, I’ve never been as focused in my whole career as I am now. If I don’t have an unbelievable performance, it doesn’t count on February 8, I’m not happy.”

Brook, 38-2(26) says he wants fans to leave the arena on the evening of February 8th thinking, ‘he’s back better than ever.’ Who knows if Brook, beaten only by Spence and, before that, Gennady Golovkin, up at middleweight, can do it. On paper, Brook should have too much for DeLuca, but who knows for sure. As for that dream fight of a rematch with the still to return (from that nasty October car smash) Spence, that really does look to be a long, long way away.





Brook might get as far as challenging one of the current world champions at 154, and if he can fulfill one of his ambition of becoming a two-weight ruler here in 2020, then, maybe, Spence, once he’s returned to action, might look Brook’s way. Let’s see how Brook looks against DeLuca, 24-1(13) first.