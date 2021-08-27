Keith Thurman Reveals Who He wants next: Ugas, Spence, Crawford, Pacquiao

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is casting a wide net in wanting to fight Yordenis Ugas, Errol Spence Jr, Terence Terence Crawford, or Manny Pacquiao for his next fight.

Thurman’s problem is similar to fighters like Mikey Garcia. He wants the big fights, but he doesn’t want to work for them any longer.

While younger fighters are working their tails off trying to earn fights against the elite, Thurman is sitting back just waiting for a fight to fall into his lap like an apple falling from a tree.

Keith aiming high

Thurman thinks that if he calls Pacquiao, Spence, Crawford, or Ugas out often enough, they’ll throw him a bone and give him a fight without having to risk his losing to someone like Vergil Ortiz Jr, Jaron Ennis, or Shawn Porter.

The former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) has watched his stock drop badly from him being viewed as the #1 welterweight on the planet to that of an injury-plagued guy on the downside.

It would certainly help if the 32-year-old Thurman would stop sitting on his backside and start doing for a change, even if it means taking lower-level fringe contenders.

Thurman wanted Ugas

Thurman needs to do something because he’s getting old sitting on the sidelines, talking about how he’s going to return to the ring ‘One of these days.‘

Keith sounds more like a dreamer than an active fighter, and that’s sad because his career has bottomed out so quickly after getting a taste of great success from 2015 to 2017.

“I heard someone shout out Pacquiao-Thurman 2. I just heard them shout it out,” said Keith Thurman on who he wants to fight in his next contest coming off a 2-year layoff.

“We were trying to get Ugas earlier this year. Thurman-Ugas is a great fight. Thurman-Crawford is a great fight, and Thurman-Spence is a great fight,” said Keith.

What’s interesting is that in the same interview, Thurman was asked why he didn’t attempt to fight Yordenis Ugas for his WBA title, and he said, “The timeline wasn’t right.”

Thurman looked shifty-eyed when he was asked about Yordenis, and you could see him looking at the exit as if he wanted to end the interview. That question had cornered him, and he appeared not to like the heat that was being put on him.

“If Thurman could fight Thurman, that would be a great fight,” said Thurman. “Look, I don’t know what’s being thrown at me next. I’m here; I’m ready to get back in the ring. I hope it’s exciting.

“If it’s just ‘Let’s get Thurman back for the fans. Let’s get Thurman back in action,‘ and then I have to give you something really exciting in the next quarter.

“If you want the next big pay-per-view fight, Thurman is right here,” said Keith about him wanting to face Spence coming off eye surgery.