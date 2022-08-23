Kambosos Jr Says It’s “Do Or Die” In Haney Rematch; Suggests He May Retire If He Loses

We knew, both before and after the June fight between rival lightweights Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr, there was a rematch clause in place. We then knew, not too long after Haney had gone to Australia and scored a wide and comprehensive decision win to take Kambosos’ belts, the ex-champ would take the rematch, that he would exercise the rematch clause. But the big question at this time was, how on earth are they going to be able to sell a rematch, so one-sided as the first fight was in Haney’s favour?

Well, the rematch is now official, for October 15 (16 in Oz) and once again Haney will be making the long trip Down Under – only this time, the fight will be staged in front of a considerably smaller, 15,000 audience; maybe the promoters knowing it would have been hard to shift 40,000 tickets this time around. But how can Kambosos possibly turn the tables, make it a different fight this time? Haney was in almost complete command in the June fight and it would take a brave pundit or fan to suggest things will be any different in the sequel. Haney was too fast, too clever, just too good for Kambosos, and as we saw, fighting so many miles from home, in front of a hostile crowd, does not bother “The Dream” one bit.

Kambosos, who lost his belts and his unbeaten record to Haney, insists it WILL be different this time, that it HAS to be different. It will be, “do or die,” Kambosos told the media.

“It’s a great division for me, but I’m 29 so for me it’s do or die,” Kambosos said. “I I don’t overcome this fight you will not see me back in Australia fighting domestic guys; that’s not me. Everything I have I will be putting into that ring and me training, and God willing I will be victorious.”

Kambosos, though he was respectful towards Haney after his loss, did have a dig at his rival’s tactics.

“I just hope, for the fans and for the love of the sport that we give a good fight,” Kambosos said. “We give an action fight, not a fight where there’s a lot of holding. I’m not going to take it away from Devin, a fantastic win, but I hope the referee this time does justice for the fight.”

Haney may not have the most aggressive, fan-friendly style in the world, but he is a superb boxer and his tactics were spot-on back in June. There really is nothing to suggest things will be any different in the return, despite Kambosos’ determination to get his revenge. For the winner, the mighty Vasiliy Lomachenko will be waiting.

It’s a big fight on October 15, but it may take an even bigger sell to get fans fully interested and, for Kambosos, getting them to believe in their former champion.