Kambosos: “I outlanded, out-punched him, I hurt him a few times

George Kambosos Jr. had a hard time admitting that he’d been beaten by the better man Devin Haney last Saturday night after getting thrashed in 12 one-sided rounds at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

After the contest, Kambosos claimed that he’d out-landed, out-punched, and hurt Haney, and seemed to be hinting that he should have had his hand raised.

Rather than take the high road by giving Haney full credit, Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) minimized the American’s win with some of his comments.

Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) dominated every minute of every round of the fight and deserved to win by a much wider set of scores than the ones turned in by the judges.

The judge’s scores: were 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. If the judges had scored it 120-107, few fans would have argued against that. Kambosos wasn’t competitive in the fight, apart from brief periods in each round.

“I feel like I hurt him a few times, but that’s a game. He likes to run and move,” said Kambosos at the post-fight press conference, with him discrediting Haney about his victory.

“He’s the champion now from what the judges said, and we’ll do it again,” said Kambosos. “I felt the fight was very close…I out-landed him, and I out-punched him,” said Kambosos.

Fans on social media have already made it clear that they DON’T want to see a rematch between Kambosos and Haney. They want a more competitive fight for Haney against a quality lightweight like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko, or a match against Shakur Stevenson.

Haney exposed Kambosos as a paper champion with the way he dominated him, and it’s pointless for the two to fight again. It’s predictable that Kambosos’ promoters will try and persuade him to go in a different direction for his next fight because there’s no way they’ll be able to attract 40,000+ fans again in Australia.

After the way Kambosos looked, they might be lucky to get 10,000 fans for the Haney rematch. Those are respectable numbers, but nowhere near the numbers for the first fight last Saturday.

“He had a jab, but there wasn’t much else,” said Kambosos about Haney. “He might have landed one or two right hands, but that’s about it. There wasn’t really nothing else. I don’t feel like I was in a 12-round war.

“That was just a few marks, but if you jumped in there with me too, you’d be the same,” said Kambosos in reacting to a media member saying that his face looked like he’d been in a 12-round war.