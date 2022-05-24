Kambosos training 3 times daily for Haney fight: Is he overtraining?

George Kambosos Jr. says he’s training three times a day for 2-3 hours per session for his June 4th undisputed lightweight championship against Devin Haney.

Kambosos-Haney will be headlining on ESPN at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

This is the biggest moment of the 28-year-old Kambosos’ career, as he’ll be fighting in front of a huge crowd of 50,000+ fans, and he’s expected to impress them. If he loses due to being overtrained, it would be a massive disappointment.

With the fight with Haney still over two weeks away, unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) looks like he’s peaked too soon. The worry here is the potential for Kambosos to overtrain, believing that more is better and not easing off.

WBC lightweight champion Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) figures to be a considerably tougher fight for Kambosos than his last contest against the injured and weight drained Teofimo Lopez last November.

“I’m ready. I’m not chasing those extra rounds because we’re in supreme condition now and ready to fight,” said George Kambosos Jr. to Fighthype.

“I’m always trying to get better and better. The better the opponent, the higher the fight, the more involved in the fight, the better I’ll get,” continued Kambosos Jr.

“We’re having three sessions a day, and we’re putting in the world. We’re training for two, three hours per session. No stone has been left unturned. We’ve made sure every bit of this camp has been 110%.

“That tunnel vision is extreme. I’m physically bigger, hitting harder. I’m really in my prime. As soon as I beat Teofimo Lopez, I went straight back into the trenches. How do we get better? How do we keep improving? I’m faster and more explosive. I’m just ready for a war.

“We had a scheduled press conference last week. He was meant to be there, but he was not there,” Kambosos said about Haney. “That was a bit annoying because I wanted to see his eyes again.

“Whatever problems and can’t get in, that’s on them,” said Kambosos about Haney’s dad, Bill, unable to make it into Australia. “I’m here. I’ve given you your shot. I picked you for this opportunity.

“I’m giving you millions of dollars to fight. That’s their problem [trying to get into Australia]. That’s not my problem. That’s not my worry. I’ve reached out to a couple of people a few days ago, trying to help the situation.

“I’m just looking for the best Devin Haney possible because I know the best George Kambosos is rocking on June 5th. I just hope the best version of him turns up.

“I hope there will be no excuses because I feel there will be many excuses like there was for Teofimo Lopez, like there was for all these other guys that I beat. There will be excuses, but I want him to take it like a man when I do my business,” said Kambosos about Haney.