“Just Brock Jarvis”: Thurman’s Short Camp Signals Confidence, But Will His Age and Layoff Lead to an Upset

Keith Thurman dismissed Brock Jarvis in their face-off, saying his camp was short for their March 12th fight because he felt the Aussie was no threat.

A prime Keith would likely destroy Jarvis, but he’s not the fighter he used to be. Age and inactivity could make Thurman vulnerable to losing this fight. It doesn’t matter that Jarvis isn’t a cutting edge fighter. He’s ten years younger than Thurman, and he’s been active.

Age vs. Youth

Former WBC and WBC welterweight champion ‘One Time’ Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) is coming off a three-year layoff to face the 27-year-old Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) in a 10-round fight at junior middleweight at the Hordern Pavilion, in Sydney, Australia.

Thurman is taking this fight to set up a clash against Tim Tszyu next, so it’s important that he wins if he wants that match to happen.

The 36-year-old Thurman’s three-year layoff makes it difficult to predict his performance. He’s visibly aged since his last fight in 2022 against Mario Barrios, and he was coming off a near three-year layoff for that fight.

He says injuries have kept him out of the ring for most of the last six years, but he likely doesn’t love the sport. Since Thurman’s big payday against Manny Pacquiao in 2019, he’s fought just once.