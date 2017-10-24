Juergen Braehmer not looking past Rob Brant

Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) has respect for Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs), but is confident in advancing to the semi-finals after Friday’s Ali Trophy quarter-final clash in Schwerin, Germany.

“I have never underestimated an opponent and I will not underestimate Brant either,” said 39-year-old Braehmer at Tuesday’s public workout in Schwerin.

All the seeded fighters in the World Boxing Super Series have won their quarter-finals. Fourth seed super middleweight Braehmer is aiming to do the same, but he takes his upcoming challenge very seriously.

“Brant has won the Golden Gloves tournament as an amateur and the three other seeded fighters in the World Boxing Super Series, who could choose their opponents, obviously didn’t want him as an opponent. That speaks for itself and I am not taking anything for granted.”

“I feel good, in great shape and I am ready to show that I still have what it takes to be the best. I predict a tough night for Brant.”

Braehmer, a former two-time light-heavyweight world champion, is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans in Schwerin.





“You can really feel that people are looking forward to the fight and the event. The expectations are great. I am glad that we could get an international format like the World Boxing Super Series to Schwerin. This city loves boxing!”

27-year-old Brant from Dallas, Texas, agreed at today’s public workout:

“You can really feel the interest for the fight in this beautiful city. I will disappoint a lot of people because I am here to beat Braehmer. I don’t like to look beyond any opponent, but I strongly believe that I can win the super middleweight division of the World Boxing Super Series and take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

Tickets for Braehmer vs. Brant are available at the Sport-und-Kongresshalle in Schwerin





WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

27/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Finals:

Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant

Kongresshalle, Schwerin, Germany