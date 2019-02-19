Joshua – Miller Press Conference Quotes & Photos

Media gathered for the kick off press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday February 19. DAZN and Matchroom USA formally announced the United States debut of Anthony Joshua to defend his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight titles against Brooklyn’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller at Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 1, live on DAZN.





Anthony Joshua

“He punches like a fairy. Fury knocked him down seven times. He’s the softest puncher in the division. I am going to knock him the f*ck out. He is a drug abuser. He’s a kickboxer. I am going to knock him out. (Miller screams about Anthony’s mother.) Where’s your mother? I am paying her rent with this. She will come here and watch a real champion fight.





“Jarrell Miller is a little b*tch. I am going to throw this jab down his throat. For a guy that is 300 pounds, he punches like a fairy. June 1st – this is going to be a show. Come out and watch this one New York. I am not up here playing the gangster role. I really knock people out, look at his little hands. This is the first time he will sell out a show and it’s because of me. Of course he spends all day thinking about me and watching my fights, he has to – but it still won’t be good enough.”

Jarrell Miller

“I’m home. I’m ready. You have no idea. I breathe, eat, sleep Anthony Joshua. I have a screen saver of Anthony Joshua. I wake up and think about Anthony Joshua. I see my mother go through some stuff that none of you would survive. I grew up in a third world country. I see my family starving with no shoes on their feet. This is bigger than a fight with Anthony Joshua. It is bigger than me. It is bigger than money.

“There were many years that I didn’t know what I was doing with my life. I’ve always had this anger and drive in my stomach though that would keep me going. I knew that I must be fighting for something. Man, God has a plan for everybody, remember that. It’s bigger than me though, and AJ is just in my way.

“Yeah, he won the Olympics. But that was in his city, they gave it to him. People call me the underdog but that’s alright. I want to be the underdog. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon.

“I want to thank New York City. Thank my mother and my wife. My sister and my trainers. We are from the dirt. From the gutter. We are from under the dirt but I work hard for this. He didn’t want this fight first. He wanted to fight Whyte. That’s fact.

“The more that you understand what boxing is. All that humble, that fake shit – he puts it on. Boxing is not a humble sport. I will leave it with this, we are all going to die one day. I have lost five people this year. That’s what keeps me humble.”

Joseph Markowski – DAZN Executive Vice President, North America

“Watching Anthony Joshua fight in the U.K. is one of the most spectacular experiences that I’ve encountered in boxing. The crowds, the fireworks and the noise are quite remarkable. But like DAZN, AJ has ambitions to be a global superstar and achieving that means taking your show on the road, across the Pond.

“For the first time in his career, Anthony Joshua will be fighting live and in primetime in the United States. And he’s not just fighting in America; he is going right to the hometown of a dangerous Top 10 heavyweight in Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller – a man with as much to say as almost anyone else in the boxing game.

“And for that reason, today is just the beginning of a fantastic fight promotion. The New York Times, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and many others have invited AJ and Jarrell to their offices this week to discuss the bout. It’s a compelling matchup that is already generating genuine buzz in the US.

“Moreover, it demonstrates DAZN’s continued commitment to our mission goal of delivering amazing value to fight fans. By the time of AJ-Miller, U.S. boxing fans will have already slogged through several expensive pay-per-views in 2019. More than $200 for three fight nights. For that type of money, you could have DAZN for two years and get every boxing and MMA fight on our platform.

“You can see the momentum we’re building in the names we are signing and the types of fights we are making: AJ’s debut in the U.S., Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs for Cinco de Mayo. And there is more to be announced very soon.

“To both fighters, thank you and good luck. And to everyone else, thank you for attending today – we look forward to seeing you on the 1st of June back here at MSG.”

Eddie Hearn – Matchroom Boxing Managing Director

“We have a seen a rise in the sport with DAZN. They signed Canelo Alvarez, delivered a huge fight between Canelo and Daniel Jacobs on May 4, and now DAZN will feature the biggest heavyweight fight by delivering Anthony Joshua to the United State to face Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller.”

