Parker Vs. Hrgovic in Saudi Arabia? Who Wins?

Heavyweight contenders Joseph Parker and Filip Hrgovic, both in a good place right now, in terms of world rankings and, with Parker especially, coming off a big win, could fight each other next. Parker, who is looking to keep the momentum of his massive upset win over Deontay Wilder going, called out Hrgovic, who is the current #1 contender with the IBF.

As close as he is to a title shot, Hrgovic has agreed to risk things and face Parker on the upcoming March 8 show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Hey what’s up? El Animal in the house,” Hrgovic, 17-0(14) wrote on social media. “I heard that Joseph Parker wants to fight me in March of Joshua-Ngannou undercard, so I’m very happy to hear that. I accept your offer, Joe. Let’s do it. Let’s go, baby. Let’s get down, let’s get down to business. See you soon.”

This would of course be a good heavyweight match-up, a very solid, intriguing heavyweight match-up. Hrgovic of Croatia would as we know be risking his IBF mandatory slot, while New Zealand’s Parker, 34-3(23) really would prove again how he is willing to fight just about anyone out there (his CV being arguably the most impressive as far as the heavyweight division goes right now). Credit, and a good deal of it, would go to both fighters if this one got done. And what a night it really could be in Riyadh in March, what with Joshua-Ngannou, possible Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang, and now perhaps Parker-Hrgovic all taking place.

The Saudis have the money to make these fights, all on one card, so let’s see what happens.

Former WBO heavyweight champ Parker, who has also expressed interest in other fights, such as a rematch with Joe Joyce and one with Zhang, has won his last four fights. Hrgovic has won two by stoppage since his close fight with Zhang, this one that some feel was really a win for “Big Bang.”

Who wins if these two 31 year old’s fight in March? Parker has all the confidence in the world after that upset over Wilder. While Hrgovic is hungry, having been made to wait so long for a title shot.