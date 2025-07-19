Joseph Parker, Annoyed Over His Enforced Lack Of Activity, Aims For September/October Return

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will, like the rest of us, be watching with great interest tonight when Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois get it on in their massive four-belt unification showdown. But Parker is also somewhat annoyed and frustrated right now. The New Zealander should have fought Dubois himself, only for the scheduled fight from earlier this year to go south due to Dubois coming down ill with a virus.

As a result, Parker fought late sub Martin Bakole, with him wiping out an out of shape Bakole in quick fashion. But since then, Parker, who had been on quite the run, with six good wins reeled off since his loss to Joe Joyce, has had to sit and wait for further action. Parker wishes he was in there tonight, with either Usyk or Dubois. The winner will have to defend against Parker, that or vacate the WBO heavyweight title.

Parker, speaking with The Ring, said he aims to come back in September or October, and that his goal remains the same: to become a two-time heavyweight champ.

What’s Behind Parker’s Frustration Over That Missed Dubois Fight?

“If I could have fought four or five times a year, I would have loved to. For now, one fight a year, it’s just not good enough,” Parker said. “There was truth in the talks about fights with Derek Chisora and then Dave Allen yeah…..but I want to wait for this result (tonight) and see how it all unfolds.”

There is plenty of speculation that Usyk, should he win tonight, will have just one more fight before retiring, so no way will Usyk be able (or be willing) to fulfil all four mandatory requirements that will be presented to him. It’s likely the belts will become fragmented, and Parker, as well as fighters like Agit Kabayel, Chisora, and one or two others, will be looking to get their shot at a vacant strap.

Who Could Earn the Shot at Parker Next?

One man Parker says he has no interest in fighting is Allen. “All respect to Dave and what he’s done but I want to fight those above me, want to be world champion and fighting him isn’t going to get me closer to my goal – Usyk or Dubois,” Parker said.

So, who might Parker fight in his planned September/October return? As he says, Parker is waiting on tonight’s result. As is the entire boxing world.