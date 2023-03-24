Jose Ramirez – Richard Commey – weights for Saturday on ESPN

Former world champions Jose Ramirez and Richard Commey both weighed in at 140 lbs on Friday for their WBC light welterweight title this Saturday night on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.

There’s been a huge backlash against Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) for turning down a title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis, choosing instead to fight Commey for no belt and with nothing on the line other than a chance to headline on ESPN against a struggling fighter with a 1-2-1 record in his last four fights.

Some boxing fans feel that Ramirez is choosing to play it safe with his career, trying to keep himself winning so he can continue to get TV dates on ESPN.

Ramirez lost his WBC & WBO 140-lb titles two years ago to Josh Taylor, and since then, he’s only fought once, beating Jose Pedraza by a 12-round unanimous decision a year ago last March.

It’s unknown what Ramirez will do next if he comes out victorious against the 36-year-old former lightweight champion Commey.

This fight is a WBC 140-lb title eliminator, but Ramirez has already turned down a title shot against WBC champion Regis Prograis to take the easier Commey clash instead.

You would think that the WBC has gotten the hint that Ramirez wants no part in a fight against Prograis. Unfortunately, the WBC will likely wind up having to look for another fight to make a title eliminator after Ramirez turns down the opportunity to fight Prograis again.

Undercard weigh-in results

Seniesa Estrada 104.2 vs. Tina Rupprecht 104.8

Antonio Mireles 265.4 vs. Patrick Mailata 321.4

Raymond Muratalla 136.6 vs. Humberto Galindo 136

Charlie Sheehy 134.8 vs. Angel Rebollar 133.4

Jessie James Guerrero 109 vs. Eduardo Alvarez 108.6

Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.8 vs. Marco Antonio Cardenas 140.4

Subaru Murata 121.6 vs. Jose Negrete 121.4

What time is Ramirez vs. Commey?

The Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

“It’s not about ‘you’re not treating me like the A-side. It’s the bottom line; the cash wasn’t there. The money you feel your worth. That makes sense,” said Max Kellerman on Max On Boxing, discussing with Jose Ramirez why he turned down a title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis.

“Jose, you’re only career loss was a 12-round unanimous decision to Josh Taylor in May of 2021. That was for the undisputed crown at junior welterweight,” said Kellerman.

“You’ve talked since then about how you were affected by the loss. What was the effect, and are you still dealing with it?”

“No, Max, I’ve overcome it. I have a beautiful family and a great team, and I have a great boxing team as well,” said Ramirez. “I’m ready to get married back with the sport, sacrifice, and dedicate myself to the sport.

“The Taylor fight, the first six rounds, they were going my way. It was a flash knockdown in the sixth round, but I still believe I won that round. Technically and mentally, I knew it was going to be a 10-8 round because there was a knockdown.

“In the seventh round, when the referee touched my arm, I was expecting a step back. He was able to creep an uppercut that put me down. It took me a couple of rounds to get my legs under me and my body and get back together.

“I think that motivated him to take control of the fight in the mid-point of the fight between the seventh, ninth, and tenth rounds. It was still a close fight. I still finished strong, but I’d really love a rematch.

“He was the better man that night, and there are no excuses for that. I don’t think he’s a better fighter,” said Ramirez about Taylor.