Natasha Jonas Edges Out Mikaela Mayer in Close Clash: Hometown Hero or Controversial Call? Boxing Results

Natasha Jonas (15-2-1, 9 KOs) held onto her IBF female welterweight title with a questionable ten round split decision victory over American Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) in a fight that easily could have gone the other way on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

There are no words to describe how horrible this decision was. It was purely awful. Mayer got the business tonight.

Home Advantage Whispers

Mayer dominated most of the fight with her size, power and high volume punching, hurting Jonas in the ninth & tenth rounds, forcing her to hold on repeatedly each time she was clocked.

The score:

97-93: Mayer

96-94: Jonas

95-94: Jonas

This writer had it 8-2 for Mayer, as she was the better fighter by far in this fight, but the two judges that gave it to Jonas saw it differently. The decision was absolutely horrid, as there’s no way that Jonas deserved the victory tonight because it was a totally one-sided fight from start to finish.

Mayer set the tone of the fight early in the first, bum-rushing Jonas and raining shots to the head and body as she covered up the best that she could.

After the first round, Jonas got on her bike and tried to elude Mayer, but it was no good because she did an excellent job of cutting off the ring, and chopping away with her two-fisted Jack Dempsey style of fighting.

In the middle rounds, Jonas was able to get a few shots in between the nonstop of punches from Mayer, but it wasn’t nearly enough to give her the rounds.

She was too busy getting lit up by Mayer, who never stopped throwing. Mayer was Dempsey-esque tonight with how she was raking Jonas with punches to the head. When Jonas would hold to try to slow Mayer down, she would nail her in the bread basket with powerful punches to make her let go.

Mayer fought well enough to deserve a wide ten-round decision win, as this was so one-sided that it’s hard to believe how the two judges got it wrong.