Joe Joyce Wants Big Names: “There’s Plenty Of Good Fights You’d Like To See Me In”

Joe Joyce, beaten only by one man at pro level, this as we know, Zhilei Zhang, has a far from finished attitude despite coming a cropper twice in back-to-back fashion against “Big Bang.” Joyce, 38, spoke with Sky Sports, the “The Juggernaut” said there are not only plenty of big fights he wants himself, but there are “plenty of good fights you’d like to see me in.”

Joyce, who really was looked at as the toughest, most dangerous heavyweight contender out there – the role now occupied by his conqueror, Zhang – needs to get back in the win column, and when he does (as he surely will on March 16, no disrespect to Joe’s comeback foe Kash Ali), the former Olympian feels the big fights will happen for him.

“It’s all happening at heavyweight,” Joyce said, referring to how he believes the division is full of names that he could defeat on any given night. “I think any of those top names that we just mentioned would be great. A rematch with [Joseph] Parker, rematch with [Daniel] Dubois. There’s Wilder, Joshua, Fury, Usyk……I can box everybody. It’s the entertainment business and there’s plenty of good fights you’d like to see me in.”

Again, Joyce needs to get his confidence back with a win, but afterwards, who know, “The Juggernaut” could indeed fight some of the names he listed. I don’t know about you, but as a comeback fight for both, a Joyce Vs. Wilder fight would be absolutely awesome to see. Even after Joyce’s bad defeats at the hands of Zhang, and after Wilder’s oddly listless showing against Parker, the two of these two big punchers together in a ring would be enough to get millions of fight fans excited.

Joyce may well have simply ran into his bogeyman when he faced Zhang, and it is possible other elite heavyweights would not be able to do to Joyce what Zhang did. That’s the beauty of the heavyweight division, one big win and a fighter who was written off by many is right back in the mix of things. Can Joyce now stay active this year and get himself back in the mix at premiere level? One thing about Joyce, he is an easy guy to root for, and it is to be hoped he can get some more big wins under his belt before his career comes to an end.

Currently, 15-2(14) Joyce may or may not have a good deal of fight left in him.